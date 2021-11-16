ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fraud Looms As an Even Bigger Threat During the Upcoming Holiday Season

By Peter Lucas
digitaltransactions.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital fraud, while nothing new for merchants and payment processors, continues to gain momentum and is predicted to surge even higher during the upcoming a holiday season, a report from Arkose Labs says. Overall, fraud attacks have increased 15% compared to the previous quarter. In addition, Arkose is predicting...

