Dolby Laboratories: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $44.2 million. The San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share. The...

MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rallied 4.92% to $263.78 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Moderna Inc. closed $233.71 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
The Motley Fool

Why a Stock Market Crash Could Make You Richer

Historical data suggests that the S&P 500 currently trades at an extreme valuation. Putting cash to work during a market crash could make you richer. The Shiller PE Ratio -- a valuation metric that measures the price of the S&P 500 against cyclically adjusted earnings from the previous 10 years -- currently sits at 39, the second-highest multiple in history. When was the Shiller PE ratio higher? Right before the dot-com bubble burst in 1999.
The Motley Fool

2 Underrated Growth Stocks That Could Be Better Buys Than Tesla

Agrify and Vuzix's operations are still in their early innings. Agrify grew its sales by 460% last quarter, and its efficient growing solutions have gotten lots of attention. Vuzix makes smart glasses that can provide value to various industries. Electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has undoubtedly made many early investors...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.99% to $45.40 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $3.29 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
