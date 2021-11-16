ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch The Trailer For AUTUMN ROAD

By FANGORIA Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're still nursing the Halloween-came-and-went-much-too-quickly blues, we've got just the thing! "Halloween-flavored horror-drama" Autumn Road is coming to VOD in time for Thanksgiving. Ten years after her sister vanishes on Halloween night while trick-or-treating, a young...

FANGORIA

Watch The Trailer For Netflix Holiday Horror: ELVES

We are always hungry for more holiday horror, and this year Netflix is delivering in the form of Elves, a new six-episode series coming to the platform later this month. I Know What You Did Last Summer but instead of a fisherman with a hook, it's The Lorax, and instead of the Lorax, it's actually an evil elven creature. Ok, maybe it's unfair to say "evil" as the elven creatures may just be protecting their home or rebelling against some habitat-destroying, human shenanigans. Either way, this looks like a wonderful fantasy on the brink of veering headlong into horror and we can't wait to check it out. Watch the trailer and check out the official synopsis for Elves below:
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

Gravitas Travels Down ‘Autumn Road’, A New Halloween-Flavored Horror Drama

Gravitas Ventures and The Last Motel have announced the VOD release of Riley Cusick’s Autumn Road. This Halloween-flavored horror drama follows a young woman who returns to her hometown ten years after her sister vanished while trick-or-treating and becomes wrapped up with two brothers who run a haunted house. Cusick, who previously directed a number of shorts and appeared as an actor in Chelsea Stardust’s Satanic Panic and Joe Begos’ VFW, makes his feature directorial debut in Autumn Road and headlines as twins Charlie and Vincent. He is joined onscreen by a cast including Lorelei Linklater (Boyhood, Bomb City), Justin Meeks (Kill Or Be Killed, Butcher Boys), and Lar Park Lincoln (Friday The 13th Part VII: The New Blood). This film was produced by Xander McCabe under his new The Last Motel banner while Eric Floyd and Mark Schultz served as executive producers. Riley Cusick directed from his own script.
MOVIES
splashreport.com

Watch GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE Final Trailer

Something not being discussed enough is Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Maybe that’s because Ivan Reitman did away with anything from that last “reboot” that most paying customers hated. Maybe it’s because Paul Rudd isn’t the main star, and they think we don’t care. Could it be that Bill Murray’s attachment (in some way) makes it a given that people will shove Sony their money? Either way, we’re on the verge of being delighted by little Stay Puft Marshmallow Men. And, who can hate on that?! Let’s watch:
MOVIES
Anime News Network

Live-Action A3! Autumn & Winter Film's Trailer Reveals March 4 Opening

The official website for the live-action films based on the stage plays of Liber Entertainment's A3! male actor-training smartphone game began streaming a new trailer on Thursday for Mankai Movie A3! ~Autumn & Winter~, the second film in the series. The trailer reveals the film's March 4 opening date. The...
MOVIES
Lorelei Linklater
First Showing

Spine-Chilling Horror Film 'The Darkness of the Road' Official Trailer

"What happened to your face?" Uncork'd Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled The Darkness of the Road, made by a Venezuelan filmmaker named Eduardo Rodriguez. "The Darkness of the Road will again remind you to be careful who you pick up on the road!" A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young hitchhiker, the mother realizes her daughter is missing. As they search for her, a merciless force begins to torment the two women. Starring Najarra Townsend and Leah Lauren, with Paris Dylan, Gwyneth Glover, and Johnny Whitworth. There is so much blue in this trailer. So many intense colors. And some creepy dude.
MOVIES
bubbleblabber.com

Watch The Official Trailer For The Solar Opposites Holiday Special

As if the teaser that had released last week wasn’t crazy enough, Hulu sought fit to release a full trailer for the upcoming Solar Opposites Holiday Special slated to premiere on November 22nd for the streamer. The premise of the episode has the family of aliens trying to figure out “what the fuck” Christmas is. What’s not being asked, will The Wall show up in this special episode? How much of THIS episode will help preview what’s to come for the franchise’s third and fourth seasons which have already been ordered and are currently in production for a combined 24 episodes.
TV SERIES
editorials24.com

Channing Tatum goes on a road trip in the first trailer for Dog

The first trailer for Dog has been released and it features Channing Tatum going on a road trip adventure with a very energetic and complicated four-legged companion. In the film, Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) is tasked with bringing a fallen soldier’s Belgian Malinois dog named Lulu to his funeral. Judging from the trailer, Lulu has had a rough go of it since the loss of her handler and it appears that Ranger Briggs is also looking for a bit of purpose too. We see them hilariously not seeing eye to eye but as the trailer moves along it looks like Briggs and Lulu begin to form a genuine bond. Moviegoers love dogs and many of them also love Channing Tatum so this might turn out to be an easy win at the box office.
PETS
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for a new Courtney Barnett documentary

On the heels of the release of her new album Things Take Time, Take Time last week, there’s more good news for Courtney Barnett fans!. There’s a new documentary on Barnett called Anonymous Club and we can now share the trailer. Filmed over the last three years on 16 mm...
MOVIES
