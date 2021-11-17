ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Happy, free, confused and lonely at the same time: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ triumphs

By Sam Overton, Culture Editor
Technician Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not every day your favorite childhood musical artist re-records possibly one of the greatest breakup albums of all time. At midnight EST on Nov. 12, heartbroken and happy-go-lucky Swifties alike rejoiced in the 30-track release of “Red (Taylor’s Version),” returning to old hits such as “22” and falling to pieces...

www.technicianonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Is Starbucks Teasing a 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Tie-In?

"It's Red Season," the coffee chain tweeted, echoing Swift's earlier tease. If it's good enough for Taylor Swift, it's good enough for Starbucks. The coffee chain appeared to follow in Tay's footsteps on Monday (Nov. 8) when it tweeted out "It's Red Season," along with coffee, sparkle, scarf and heart emoji, parroting the same phrase the singer recently used in her first Instagram Reel video in which she declared this to be "Red Season."
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Lorde
Person
Dylan O'brien
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Gary Lightbody
Person
Mark Foster
Billboard

Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)' Has Arrived: Stream It Now

The original 'Red' was released in October 2012 and includes the hit singles "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "I Knew You Were Trouble" and the title track. Taylor Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) -- the second in the superstar's promised series of re-recorded albums -- has arrived. The original...
MUSIC
Daily Lobo

OPINION: ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ exceeds soaring expectations

Taylor Swift has been teasing the release of her second rerecorded album, “Red (Taylor’s Version),” for months. On Nov. 12, the 30-song collection finally arrived, and it’s everything that I could’ve hoped for. What makes the album unique from the original are the exquisite “From the Vault” tracks — songs Swift had written for the first version of “Red” but ultimately had to chop when piecing together the final cut.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triumphs
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: ‘Nothing New’ is the core of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

I originally had this review divided into parts. I had sections like “Best Lyrics” and “Standout Songs.” I even attempted to include a ranking of the tunes, but “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a two hour-plus behemoth — it would take much longer than a few days to properly rank all 30 songs.
MUSIC
Vanderbilt Hustler

I survived a “Red (Taylor’s Version)” listening party

At 11:30 p.m. Thursday, I was startled awake by my roommate busting down the door with a grin and asking whether I planned on listening to the new “T Swizzy.” Unclear on who “T Swizzy” was, I hopped on Spotify and started frantically searching for whatever underground rapper I was clearly not doing my homework on. When Spotify yielded no results, I went straight to Instagram and hit the same exact dead ends.
NASHVILLE, TN
dailytitan.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' reimagines Taylor Swift's original vision

Released on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds onto the integrity of the original tracks the album remixes, but Swift makes them her own by giving them a pop beat rather than their original country vibe. Spanning two hours and 10 minutes, the 30-track album has only one...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
crfashionbook.com

In Honor of Red (Taylor's Version) Look Back at Taylor Swift's Evolution in Red

"Red (Taylor's Version)" just dropped and we're "not fine at all." Just like "knowing all the words to your old favorite song," the historic pop record is the ultimate "sad girl autumn" soundtrack and finally belongs to Taylor Swift again, in her second series of album re-recordings to claim ownership of her masters. Smash hit, ex-boyfriend cursing singles like "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "22," and "I Knew You Were Trouble" are back and better than ever (sorry Jake Gyllenhaal) along with never-before released tracks "from the vault" that didn't make the album, including the full cut of the fan-cherished "All Too Well." Re-recording an entire body of work is an unprecedented project, but an important statement as a woman in music – especially for a singer-songwriter powerhouse that can write that ten minute ballad off the cuff in band rehearsal.
MUSIC
NME

Billie Eilish to perform double duty as both host and musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Billie Eilish will be returning to the Saturday Night Live stage next month, being both the musical guest and making her debut as host. SNL made the announcement on social media, sharing that Eilish will be hosting and performing on the December 11 episode of the series. This will mark her second appearance on the show overall, after appearing as the musical guest back in 2019.
MUSIC
Variety

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s Musical ‘Spirited’ Adds Three Songwriters Alongside Pasek and Paul (EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell’s upcoming movie “Spirited,” a musical rendition of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol,” will feature all-new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Three rising songwriters, Sukari Jones, Khiyon Hursey and Mark Sonnenblick, will write the tunes with Pasek and Paul, the duo behind “La La Land,” “Dear Evan Hansen” and “The Greatest Showman.” The film, set up at Apple, is set to debut next year. Though specific details have been kept under wraps, the film is described as a “modern musical reimagining” of the timeless holiday tale about Ebenezer Scrooge and the spirits of Christmas...
MOVIES
Technician Online

Ladies in Red Return to the Stage in “Left on Red” Concert

The Ladies in Red, NCSU’s all-women a cappella group, celebrated their return to performing on Saturday, Nov 13, with their concert, “Left on Red.” This was the Ladies’ first concert since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Video by Gabriella Pierro. Website: http://www.technicianonline.com/. Twitter: https://twitter.com/NCSUTechnician. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ncsutechnician/. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ncsutechnician/

Comments / 0

Community Policy