ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OU Health Experts Discuss Medical Concerns In Oklahoma’s Latino Community

By Feliz Romero
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jrk5M_0cz1edNR00

The state's Hispanic population continues to grow, but medical experts said proper health care isn't treading upwards because of certain factors.

Doctors at OU Health said the Latino community often gets left behind for various reasons. They said things like immigration status and language barriers that play a role in quality of care.

“Genetics, environmental, economic factors. It is easier and cheaper to buy an unhealthy meal than it is a healthy meal,” said Dr. Fernando Mier, a general surgeon at OU Health.

“The smile that you get when you walk into a room and you ask them ‘Español or English’ and they automatically are like, ‘oh my god, thank you, someone speaks Spanish!’” said Dr. Juan Claros-Sorto, a surgical oncologist at OU Health.

During a medical panel, the doctors said cancer, obesity, diabetes and hypertension are top concerns for Latinos in Oklahoma.

“From immigration status, language barrier, insurance status, transportation. There are other cancer centers. However as soon as you leave the metro area, you have these big, deserted areas when it comes to access of care,” said Claros-Sorto.

Dr. Janeth Gomez said Latinos are genetically more susceptible to type 2 diabetes.

“It is really important to know that physical activity doesn’t mean running a marathon or going to the gym. It can be just walking around the park or around the block,” said Gomez, who specializes in internal medicine at OU Health.

“For the Hispanic population, the biggest thing we need to understand is we can keep on cooking with our same flavors with our own foods without making it an unhealthy meal,” said Mier.

Dr. Federico Silva stressed the importance of routine checkups with the prevalence of hypertension.

“It is known as the silent killer, because it could cause no symptoms at all for years while it is wreaking havoc through your body,” said Silva who specializes in vascular medicine at OU Health.

They said public health is a community effort with people taking preventative measures and hospitals hiring more bilingual physicians to care for patients.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Health
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Latinos#Medical Care#Health Experts#Latino Community#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Law Enforcement Reviews Suggestions To Community Policing

An 86-page report for the Oklahoma City Law Enforcement Task Force is packed with suggesting for changes the department can make moving forward. The report from 21CP Solutions put a significant focus on de-escalation, saying the department should require officers to provide a warning before using force. There have been more than 40 officer-involved shootings that have ended with a suspect dead since 2013.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OSDH: 345 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Since Monday; 15 New Virus-Related Deaths

Since Monday, 345 new coronavirus cases were reported in the state, according to daily numbers released by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A total of 655,857 COVID-19 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic, the state health department said on Tuesday. The provisional death count rose by 15 on Tuesday and now stands at 11,690 total.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
666
Followers
220
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy