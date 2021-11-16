Toys for Tots ride close to ‘riders’ hearts’

This year's Toys For Tots Toy and Poker Run was hosted by Daures and Lisa Stephens of South Lake Cycle. Yvonne Pickerell, KRV's Toys For Tots representative of 15 years, alongside the Stephens hosted 120 participants combined of motorcyclists and hot rods. The event kicked off on Saturday, Nov. 6 at South Lake Cycle followed by 178 Bar and Grill, the Elk's Lodge, Pizza Barn and then lastly for lunch and last card punch at South Lake Cycle. Five large boxes of toys were filled at the event. Not all participants took part in the run, some just supported the program by buying a meal or bringing a toy.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO