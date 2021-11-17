CASH 3 Draw winning numbers for November 16th, 2021

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two Bedford County brothers have been playing the lottery together for years, but last month, it paid off in a huge way when they won more than $387,000 through Cash 5 with EZ Match. According to the Virginia Lottery, Harry and Duane Rozell matched all five winning numbers in the […]

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 11 DAYS AGO