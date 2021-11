Inevitably, whenever any year comes close to ending, people begin discussing which games stood out as the best. Of course, opinions and consensus surrounding games change over time, and the titles that saw heavy praise during their release year don’t always remain so highly regarded. But for those interested in learning gaming enthusiasts’ current favorites, The Game Awards serve as an exciting, if imperfect, opportunity to do so. And the event’s website has just posted the nominees for all 30 categories of The Game Awards 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO