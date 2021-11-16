ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A record subsidy for Bills stadium?

By Mark Scheer
Investigative Post
Investigative Post
 5 days ago

The $1 billion from taxpayers being bandied about would be the largest public investment ever in an NFL stadium. Taxes generated by the team might cover about half the tab. There’s never been a stadium built for a National Football League team that cost taxpayers the $1 billion being bandied about...

www.investigativepost.org

