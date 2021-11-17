ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater is reportedly looking to raise $469 million in new China fund

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — American hedge fund manager Ray Dalio is launching a new China fund through a local subsidiary, according to a report in China’s Securities Times, citing sources....

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
digg.com

Three Stocks The 'King Of Hedge Funds' Ray Dalio Is Betting On

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is worried about the financial future of America, but he's still betting strong on these three companies. Ray Dalio is worth roughly $15 billion and is best known as the founder of Bridgewater Associates, a widely popular investment management fund. After record inflation highs this year, Dalio wrote on LinkedIn that America is "on the wrong path" because of its high spending, which outpaces its earning — leading to money being devalued. Despite these turbulent financial times, Dalio and Bridgewater have still placed healthy bets on a few stocks.
STOCKS
whtc.com

China Evergrande EV unit to raise $347 million from share sale to fund production

(Reuters) – China Evergrande’s electric vehicle division is raising about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million) from a share sale to fund production of new-energy cars, it said on Friday. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd will issue about 900 million shares at HK$3 apiece through a top-up placement to controlling...
ECONOMY
ambcrypto.com

Binance eyeing IPO, to raise a ‘couple hundred million’ in funding

Despite regulatory pushback, cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its various regional entities have proven to be significantly successful businesses. However, once you get the taste of growth, the only direction to move is higher up. Even with a profitable year, it is no secret that Binance US has been eyeing an...
MARKETS
tech-ish.com

DrugStoc, Nigeria’s Healthtech Startup, raises $4.4 Million in Series A Funding

Nigeria’s health tech startup, DrugStoc, has announced it has raised USD 4.4 Million in Series A funding. The round was led by Africa HealthCare Master Fund with participation from other investors including Chicago-based venture firm Vested World and the German Development Bank (DEG). CardinalStone Partners Limited acted as Financial Advisers to DrugStoc.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Dalio
stockxpo.com

Ray Dalio Commentary- The Determinants: On Inflation and Wealth

Yesterday’s inflation report showed inflation raging so you are now seeing inflation erode your wealth. That is no surprise. At this time 1) the government is printing a lot more money, 2) people are getting a lot more money, and 3) that is producing a lot more buying that is producing a lot more inflation. Some people make the mistake of thinking that they are getting richer because they are seeing their assets go up in price without seeing how their buying power is being eroded. The ones most hurt are those who have their money in cash. Today I am sharing a part of the Determinants chapter of my new book, Principles for Dealing with The Changing World Order, to remind you of key principles that are relevant now. I did this study of the last 500 years to help me and I am passing it along in this book to help you understand and deal with what is happening now. I hope it is of some value for positioning yourself for what is going on.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New China#Bridgewater Associates#Hedge Fund#American#Securities Times#Investment Management
gamesindustry.biz

Million Victories raises $3m in Series A funding

Mobile gaming studio Million Victories has raised $3 million in a round of Series A funding led by venture capital firm Griffin Gaming Partners. Million Victories aims to use the money to fuel its growth, recruit more talent, and develop more titles to add to its portfolio of strategy titles.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
theeastcountygazette.com

Covaxin: A Better Alternative to mRNA Based Vaccines?

A long-awaited study has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by an Indian biotech company and the country’s medical research agency, was 77.8% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms. In usage, the investigators found that an antibody response was induced two weeks after the second dose of Covaxin was given,...
SCIENCE
investing.com

In the World of Crypto, Cardano Could Be a Real Winner

Indeed, when investors see cryptocurrencies trading at a few dollars or less, it is difficult to imagine it can reach the heights of Bitcoin, the world’s first cryptocurrency. That’s a rather impressive growth trajectory that’s hard to duplicate. Considering Bitcoin started off at a few cents and is now standing at nearly $60,000 a coin, no one can deny the possibility of other tokens following suit in the long run.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Wide Selection of Stocks Pushes Market Higher

A broad base of stocks has driven the market’s recent gains, an encouraging sign for investors wondering how long the year’s formidable rally can continue. The S&P 500 has risen 25% in 2021 and last week notched its 66th record close of the year—more new highs than in any year since 1995. Recent gains have come from a diverse array of stocks. Last week saw record closes from dozens of names, ranging from Estee Lauder Cos. and AutoZone Inc., to Netflix Inc. and Home Depot Inc.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy