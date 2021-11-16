ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Teddy Swims talks new music and performs 'Simple Things'

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeddy Swims posted one of his songs on TikTok at the beginning...

www.today.com

Rolling Stone

Alice Glass Previews Debut Album With New ‘Baby Teeth’ Video

Alice Glass has announced her debut studio album, Prey//IV, which arrives on Jan. 28 via Eating Glass Records and it’s available for preorder. She also shared the lead single from the LP, “Baby Teeth.” In the accompanying Lucas David and Astra Zero-created video for the track, a 3D version of Alice as a video game character appears. “I like to make songs that you can dance to when you’re sad. ‘Baby Teeth’ is probably the darkest and most hopeless track on my record, but it sounds misleadingly hopeful,” she said in a statement. She added the song is about “embracing despair.” “It understands...
Vibe

New Edition’s Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Metro Marrs Releases New Single "Sink Or Swim"

Eighteen-year-old Quality Control-signed rapper Metro Marrs has officially returned with his new single, coming through with "Sink Or Swim" on Thursday. For fans of the developing talent, this song may sound like it's coming from out of left field. The new record takes on a much more alternative approach than Metro's previous releases, which were more trap-leaning.
New York Post

Adele talks diets and divorce with Oprah, performs new songs on CBS

Oprah is saying “hello” to Adele in a two-hour TV special set to air on CBS this coming Sunday. “Adele One Night Only” will see the 15-time Grammy winner speak candidly with the talk show queen about diets, dating and divorce. The program will also feature the British songstress performing...
2dopeboyz.com

Mack Wilds Returns with “Simple Things” Single

It’s been a while since Mack Wilds released a music project (2017’s After Hours, which followed 2013’s New York: A Love Story). So, it seems right on schedule that he would return after another four-year break with new tunes. Wilds has released “Simple Things.” “It’s been some time since our...
Highway 81 Revisited

THE SLIP’S BRAD BARR TALKS NEW MUSIC, MONTREAL MUSIC SCENE AND UPCOMING SOLO ALBUM

Most bands with the success and longevity of The Slip would be stacking tour dates on top of tour dates to capitalize on the accumulated good will of the fans and recognition of its catalog. But as fans of the Montreal-based trio have come to understand, the group picks its spots, going off in different directions to work on other music and occasionally reconvening, like it’s doing now for a short run of dates that will bring it to the new Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the original Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday Nov. 19, and Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on Saturday, Nov. 2o.
grmag.com

Country music artist to perform in Holland

A country music singer and songwriter will perform at an annual Holland festival. Chase Bryant was named the final musical act to perform at the 2022 Tulip Time festival at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, at the Holland Civic Center, 150 W. Eighth St. Bryant arrived on the music scene...
Soompi

SF9 Talks About Their Comeback, Future Enlistment, Juggling Acting And Music + Zuho Sits Out Performance Due To Injury

On November 22, SF9 held a showcase for the release of their 10th mini album “RUMINATION.”. SF9 made a comeback with “RUMINATION” four months after the release of “Turn Over” in July. The title track, “Trauma,” has a heavy bass sound and dreamlike vocals to showcase various emotions, and the choreography shows an SF9-scale performance with sexy and “homme fatal” vibes.
ETOnline.com

2021 American Music Awards: The Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!

This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Cardi B hosting the lavish affair, fans got a chance to see how a...
Billboard

Zoe Wees Delivers Emotional ‘Girls Like Us’ Performance at 2021 AMAs

The rising pop star was named the first 'AMA Song of Soul moment' artist. Rising German pop star Zoe Wees fully arrived at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21), performing her moving single “Girls Like Us” from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and winning over new fans in the process.
edmidentity.com

Music Box to Host Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple

Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple are set to rock Music Box in Downtown San Diego on December 11. Will you be there?. When a performance is so good sometimes you just can’t help but set up another epic night of tunes. Well, that’s exactly what is happening in December as the minds behind Same Same But Different and Grand Artique have come together to host Balkan Bump, Red Giant Project, and Simple. After electrifying performances from both Balkan Bump and Red Giant Project at Same Same But Different this summer, the musicians are returning on December 11 to perform at Music Box in Downtown San Diego.
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
Popculture

New Edition and NKOTB Fans Argue Over Winner of 2021 AMAs Battle

Fans of New Edition and New Kids on the Block anxiously waited for the two Boston native boy bands to hit the stage at the American Music Awards. The two groups, both founded by Maurice Starr, would share the stage for the first time in their careers. The performance was part of a new segment for the award show, "My Hometown," where artists from major cities battle it out on stage with fellow artists from the same town that helped to shape them.
MUSIC

