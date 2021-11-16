Teddy Swims talks new music and performs 'Simple Things'

Most bands with the success and longevity of The Slip would be stacking tour dates on top of tour dates to capitalize on the accumulated good will of the fans and recognition of its catalog. But as fans of the Montreal-based trio have come to understand, the group picks its spots, going off in different directions to work on other music and occasionally reconvening, like it’s doing now for a short run of dates that will bring it to the new Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia on Wednesday, Nov. 17, the original Brooklyn Bowl on Thursday, Nov. 18 and Friday Nov. 19, and Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock on Saturday, Nov. 2o.

