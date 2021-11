WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An unseasonably warm Saturday saw temps reach close to 80 across Texoma. This evening we will see increasing clouds and a low overnight near 55. Tomorrow a cold front moves into the area and will mean a return to chilly weather. Sunday will have a high near 60. Temperatures will rise back into the 70′s by Wednesday before another front arrives on Thanksgiving.

