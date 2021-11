The Flash returns to The CW on Tuesday night with the first part of the five-episode "Armageddon" event kicking off the Arrowverse series' eighth season. The event will see several familiar faces coming to Central City and while many of them are heroes - such as Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Black Lightning (Cress Williams) - there are some familiar villains as well. Both Reverse-Flash (Tom Cavanagh) and Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) will appear in the event as well, but when it comes to what role these foes may play in "Armageddon", series showrunner Eric Wallace says fans will see a side to both of them they've never seen before.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO