Nintendo, Please Make This Fan-Made Metroid Dread Manual a Reality

By Andrew McMahon
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you miss the good old days of buying video games in person at Midnight on launch day and flipping through its freshly printed manual to find out all of the fun that is in store for you when you boot it up, then you’re going to love this Metroid Dread...

twinfinite.net

Twinfinite

New Atelier Sophie 2 Trailer Introduces Sophie Herself

Today Koei Tecmo released a new trailer of the upcoming JRPG Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. This time around, we take a look at Sophie herself, in all of her naive and cute glory. Basically, the trailer serves as an introduction for the character. You can...
ComicBook

Brie Larson Stars in New Metroid Dread Ad

Over the years, Brie Larson has spoken at length about her passion for Nintendo, and the Captain Marvel star is showing that off in a new ad promoting Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The paid ad appears on Larson's Instagram page, and in it, she talks about what series star Samus Aran means to her. Since the first Metroid released back in 1987, Samus has been depicted as one of the most powerful women in gaming, and Larson discusses how important it was seeing that while growing up. The actress also reveals that Samus has been her go-to in Super Smash Bros. over the years.
Nintendo Enthusiast

Zero Suit Samus Metroid Dread images reveal high detail & muscle tone

If you died a lot in , you saw plenty of Zero Suit Samus — for a brief instant, as she exploded. But if you were wondering how much effort developer MercurySteam put into designing that you-can-barely-see-it character model, people have dug into the files to offer a better look. Twitter user Finalizer has shared some close-up images of the Metroid Dread Zero Suit Samus character model, revealing an impressive amount of detail and a fitting amount of muscle tone for the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter. The user also provided a comparison shot with Zero Suit Samus in Metroid: Other M on Wii.
Nintendo Life

Random: Metroid Dread's Zero Suit Samus Model Is Rather Detailed Up Close

then you've probably seen the Zero Suit Samus animation that follows. While it might not seem like all that much in motion, it's actually rather detailed. Not only are there some changes to the model when compared to the Metroid: Other M version of Samus (shorter heels, no weapon holster, etc), but there are also apparently around 14,000 polygons for a model that has around just two seconds of screen time. Although, if you've played Dread, you've probably seen this screen for a bit longer than that...
SVG

YouTuber Discovers Terrifying Truth Of Metroid Dread's EMMIs

A YouTuber who regularly makes videos about going out of bounds in video games has revealed some incredible secrets in the newly released "Metroid Dread," including the terrifying way the deadly EMMIs move about the map. Ever since Shesez began his "Boundary Break" series, he's uncovered a number of secret...
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021: Best early offers on games, consoles and bundles

We’re deep into November now, and we all know what that means – Black Friday is truly here. The shopping extravaganza was curtailed on the high street in 2020 for obvious reasons, but thrived online. This year, it’s back in actual shops with aplomb.When the shopping event officially begins this Friday, we’ll start to see deals and discounts land across a huge range of product categories, from technology and home appliances to TVs, cosmetics, homewares, toys and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop nowConsoles, games, subscriptions and accessories will remain hugely popular choices this year, and while we expect interest in Xbox and Playstation to remain high, the Nintendo Switch will also be a highlight...
gamingideology.com

Metroid Dread Launches Best Launch in Series History in US

The analysts of the NPD Group have presented the current monthly report. October is of course a first forerunner for the Christmas business, so the industry can be happy: In the US, spending on video games and accessories increased by 16% compared to the same period last year. The five-year-old...
ComicBook

Metroid Prime Remaster Reportedly "Finished" for Nintendo Switch

The Metroid series is undergoing a bit of a renaissance at the moment, thanks to the release of. on Nintendo Switch. Following the game's announcement at E3, many newcomers expressed their interest in revisiting earlier Metroid games. Well, it seems at least one previous Metroid game could be headed to Nintendo Switch in the near future: Metroid Prime! Nintendo insider Emily Rogers shared information about a remaster of the game back in September, and today, Rogers stated on Twitter that work on the remaster was started by Retro Studios in 2017-2018, and completed over the summer.
nintendoeverything.com

Metroid Dread sees highest launch month sales of any Metroid game ever in the US

NPD has shared information about the debut of Metroid Dread in the United States, revealing that the game is off to a fantastic start. According to today’s report, the Switch title had the highest launch month sales of any Metroid franchise release in tracked history. Launch month dollar sales nearly doubled those of the previous franchise best, Metroid Prime. And keep in mind that this only applies to physical data – Nintendo doesn’t report digital, so it almost certainly did even better than that.
gamingbolt.com

Far Cry 6, Back 4 Blood, Metroid Dread Top NPD Charts for October 2021

The NPD Group has released its data for video game software and hardware sales in the United States for the month of October, shared by NPD analyst Mat Piscatella on Twitter, and with a number of major new games having launched in October, there’s quite a bit of activity in the charts.
IGN

Metroid Dread Sales Could Bode Well for the Future of the Series

Metroid: Dread's launch figures in the US have comfortably beaten records for the series, and could allude to a bright future for Samus after quite a dry spell. Data published by the NPD Group offered an insight into the popularity of Metroid: Dread after its successful October 8 launch on Nintendo Switch. Following its release, the game debuted as October's third best-selling game in the US. Despite being released over a week into that period, Metroid: Dread also came out as the highest-ranked selling game on the Nintendo Switch.
Nintendo Enthusiast

New Metroid Dread patch removes the invincibility glitch

In the weeks since launched, a handful of glitches have been discovered. Most are the sort of thing you’re unlikely to stumble upon, but a few could crash your game. Some were even useful for speedruns, adding interesting routing possibilities. Nintendo previously released two patches to address these bugs, but none of the changes impacted speedrunners. However, a third Metroid Dread patch became available this evening, and it removes the invincibility glitch.
