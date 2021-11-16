Nintendo, Please Make This Fan-Made Metroid Dread Manual a Reality

Over the years, Brie Larson has spoken at length about her passion for Nintendo, and the Captain Marvel star is showing that off in a new ad promoting Metroid Dread and the Nintendo Switch OLED. The paid ad appears on Larson's Instagram page, and in it, she talks about what series star Samus Aran means to her. Since the first Metroid released back in 1987, Samus has been depicted as one of the most powerful women in gaming, and Larson discusses how important it was seeing that while growing up. The actress also reveals that Samus has been her go-to in Super Smash Bros. over the years.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO