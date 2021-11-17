ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokemon GO Is Teasing Some Sort of Collaboration with Ed Sheeran

By Zhiqing Wan
Twinfinite
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve seen Pokemon GO collaborations before with other brands to increase spawn rates in various locations, but this is certainly a new one. Both the official Pokemon GO and Ed Sheeran HQ Twitter accounts are teasing some...

twinfinite.net

nowdecatur.com

Ed Sheeran’s = Album Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard

Ed Sheeran has earned his fourth consecutive No. 1 album with =. According to Billboard, Ed's latest release, which came out on October 29th, has also moved 118,000 equivalent album units. Ed Sheeran's previous albums No. 6 Collaborations Project (2019), ÷ (2017) and x (2014) all debuted at No. 1...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Debuts at No. 1 In Australia With ‘=’

Ed Sheeran wouldn’t be denied the Australian chart crown with = (Equals) (via Atlantic/Warner), which blasts to No. 1 on the national survey. With his latest feat, Sheeran earns a fifth leader on the ARIA Albums Chart, following + (August 2012), x (June 2014), ÷ ( March 2017) and No. 6 Collaborations Project (July 2019).
CELEBRITIES
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Sheerios rise: Ed Sheeran returns with ‘=’

After a four-year hiatus, the music industry’s most popular ginger is back with “=.” Ed Sheeran, whose debut album “+” was released a decade ago this year, has returned with an eclectic collection of songs to close out the year and cement his position as everyone’s favorite musician to hate.
MUSIC
maroonweekly.com

Album Review: “=” by Ed Sheeran

You can’t judge an album by a single song when it comes to Ed Sheeran. What makes his new album “=” remarkable is the assortment of styles represented in the total 48 minutes of listening, highlighting Sheeran’s ability to do it all: pop, rap, acoustic, a cappella and more. The...
MUSIC
Billboard

Ed Sheeran’s ‘=’ Blasts to No. 1 In U.K.

With that tally, Equals outperforms the rest of this week’s Top 30 combined, a list that includes new entries from Richard Ashcroft, The War on Drugs and a classic Spice Girls reissue. Of that lofty sum, 68% was physical sales, including 11,600 copies on vinyl, the week’s best-seller on wax....
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Ed Sheeran Defended by Richard Ashcroft Against Critics

The 'Bad Habits' hitmaker should be celebrated because it's hard for a British to find success in the United States, so the former lead vocalist of The Verve says. AceShowbiz - Richard Ashcroft has called for people to "stop knocking" Ed Sheeran's success. The former The Verve frontman - whose...
MUSIC
lanthorn.com

Ed Sheeran sacrifices sincerity for streams on “=”

From a shy, 20-year-old singer-songwriter to new parent and Grammy winner, Ed Sheeran’s journey – both personal and professional – has always been authentically documented through his music. The England native released the fourth entry into his ongoing string of mathematic-titled albums, “=”, in 2021, ten years after his 2011 debut, “+”. Sheeran’s discography coincides with the timeline of many Lakers’ lives, from the beginning of our adolescences well into our college careers. His debut’s introverted, awkwardly heartfelt lyrics resonated heavily with his then-younger fanbase.
MUSIC
gamepressure.com

Ed Sheeran in Pokemon GO; Artist Announces In-game Event [UPDATED]

Ed Sheeran is gearing up for an imminent visit to Pokemon GO, possibly as part of another event. Niantic and The Pokemon Company have revealed details about Ed Sheeran's concert in Pokemon GO. The event will start on November 22 and will last until November 30. Players will be able to watch the artist's performance from within the game, through the news tab. The repertoire will include songs from = and Sheeran's upcoming album.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go is a great example of game that just keeps chugging along, despite no longer being a cultural lodestar, with absolutely seismic numbers of players still logging in regularly to take walks and catch new pocket monsters. That continued relevance is demonstrated nicely by a just-announced partnership...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go players divided over “desperate” Ed Sheeran event

Pokemon Go will collaborate with Ed Sheeran for a new in-game music event, and it looks like the idea has split the community right down the middle. The popular mobile app has had a pretty stacked few months of content with the Season of Mischief. On November 18, the crossover...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Pokemon GO Ed Sheeran Event Includes Sunglasses Squirtle

Ed Sheeran is coming to Pokemon GO, and a version of Squirtle wearing sunglasses will appear alongside him. Niantic announced an event that will involve a performance, the Pokemon appearance, and new avatar cosmetics. Things will begin with an in-game video. Between November 22-30, 2021, people can watch Ed Sheeran...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Go’ announces surprise Ed Sheeran crossover

Pokémon Go has announced that it will host a crossover with Ed Sheeran, though details of what that will entail are vague. Taking to Twitter yesterday (November 16), musician Ed Sheeran revealed that he will be lending his name to a Pokémon Go crossover in the near future. While no...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon GO x Ed Sheeran collab to bring in-game performance, Water-type event, and more

Following yesterday’s tease of the upcoming Pokémon GO x Ed Sheeran collab, today the Pokémon Company has delivered the full details on what we can expect from the unique partnership. Starting in a few days on Monday, November 22nd, you can check out the performance in the game by going to News at 11 .m. PT, and you’ll have until November 30th at 1 p.m. PT to watch it. During that stretch of time you’ll have the opportunity to hear a number of songs from Sheeran’s latest album, =. Here’s the full list:
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

How to Evolve Magmar Into Magmortar in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & SP

Evolving your Pokemon is a great way to make them even stronger. While most of them need to reach a certain level before they’ll evolve into their more powerful form, some have other evolution requirements such as the use of an evolution stone, a hold item or otherwise. In this guide, we’ll be talking you through how to evolve Magmar into Magmortar in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon Go Concert

Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon Go concert is just right around the corner. He’ll be bringing with him more than just one shades-wearing bespectacled Squirtle, but a whole lot of water-type Pokemon that has become enamored by his songs. In celebration of Ed Sheeran’s new album, =, Ed Sheeran will be performing songs from his album on the Pokemon Go app. Here’s everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran’s Pokemon Go concert.
MUSIC
Variety

