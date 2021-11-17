ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Extends Point Streak to 15, Tied for 3rd-Best in Ducks History

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDucks winger Troy Terry earned an assist tonight to extend his career-high point streak to 15 games (11-10=21), currently tied with Connor McDavid for the longest point streak in the NHL this season. Terry earned the second assist on a first period Cam Fowler goal in which Ryan Getzlaf had the...

www.nhl.com

#Anaheim Ducks
NHL

