Terry Extends Point Streak to 15, Tied for 3rd-Best in Ducks History

The Anaheim Ducks have now won four games in a row and have a point in six straight thanks to their impressive 4-1 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday night. Troy Terry again played a starring role in that game, scoring a goal and adding an assist. That also extends his current point streak to 11 games, giving him at least one point in all but one game this season (the Ducks’ season opening game). He has already set a new career high in goals (eight goals) and and is only five points away from matching his previous career high of 20 points set a season ago in 48 games. He has reached his current level of production this season (eight goals, seven assists, 15 total points) in only 12 games for the Ducks.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO