FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) -Abigail Haas has signed her national letter of intent to ski for UAF. Haas is coming out of the Lathrop high school ski program claiming regional titles last year and a top ten finish at state in 2020. Haas also has participated on the cross country running team while at Lathrop taking a top 20 spot at state in the running arena. Haas reflected on what it meant to be a malemute emphasizing the comradery she had come to know and appreciate.

FAIRBANKS, AK ・ 8 DAYS AGO