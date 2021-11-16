ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Comments / 0

Related
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
RECIPES
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lilly#Luxe#Local Honey#Apples#Fusion#Food Drink#Hillside Pantry#American
agardenforthehouse.com

1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Don’t let the name fool you — this 1930s Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake is wickedly delicious. Mayonnaise replaces the butter and milk that are ordinarily found in chocolate cake batters, rendering a super moist, incredibly chocolaty dessert. You can mix the batter by hand or by machine as you please. Although I baked the cake in a rectangular baking dish, you might prefer to use two 8- or 9-inch cake pans, just as the original 1937 recipe recommended. The same batter can be used for delectable cupcakes. Scroll down for notes, printable recipe, and video demonstration:
RECIPES
24/7 Wall St.

22 Easy Hors d’Oeuvres for Holiday Entertaining

People sometimes get confused between appetizers and hor d’oeuvres. Which is which? What’s the difference? There’s no officially mandated distinction between the two, but in common parlance, an appetizer is the first course of a meal, usually served sitting at the table. In French, the term “hors d’oeuvre” (purists insist it can’t be pluralized, even […]
RECIPES
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food & Wine

Brown Butter Parsnip Puree

Drain parsnips, reserving cream mixture. Discard bay leaf. Transfer parsnips and 1 cup cream mixture to a blender; process until very smooth, about 1 minute, adding additional cream mixture as needed until parsnip mixture reaches desired consistency. Add salt and 1/4 cup brown butter; process until combined. Transfer to a serving dish. Drizzle with additional brown butter, and sprinkle with apple.
RECIPES
PWLiving

Pure Barre Fusion Style Classes

The week of Thanksgiving, Pure Barre Woodbridge will be joined by Master Teacher Emily who will come and teach classes! She’ll be here to teach limited-availability Empower and Reform fusion style classes as a treat for members and the Woodbridge/Prince William County community. Emily is the lead teacher at Pure...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
CBS LA

Three Delicious And Thrifty Thanksgiving Dishes From Chef Sandra Cordero

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – With Thanksgiving just a few days away, you may be looking for some cheap, quick and easy recipe ideas. Decorated chef and food stylist Sandra Cordero, who owns the Gasolina Cafe in Woodland Hills, recently showed CBS2’s Suzanne Marques three delicious seasonal dishes that offer a Spanish twist on traditional Thanksgiving fare. You’ll find the recipes below. Chef Cordero also gives back. During the pandemic, she helped cofound Regarding Her, a nonprofit that has already given out $150,000 in grants to women in the food industry. She said her staff was 80 percent women before the pandemic, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WBRE

Best margarita gift set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which margarita gift set is best? A popular and beloved drink, the margarita is a versatile cocktail that’s easy to make at home. Its traditional form features three simple ingredients, but the signature margarita glass is what really makes the drink stand out. A margarita set […]
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy