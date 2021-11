The Cliff Lund Apartments have been without a working elevator for quite some time. Unfortunately the elevator repair will once again be delayed, this time past Thanksgiving. We told you previously about how the apartment only has one elevator, and some elderly or disabled residents haven't been able to leave their apartments. There is a stair well to use, but some are not able to physically traverse the steps. Management has put chairs to rest on levels, they've offered assistance to residents, as well as a phone number people can call for help on flyers throughout the building.

