ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Lattice results for the longitudinal spin structure and color forces on quarks in a nucleon

By S. Bürger, T. Wurm, M. Löffler, M. Göckeler, G. Bali, S. Collins, A. Schäfer, A. Sternbeck
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

Using lattice QCD, we calculate the twist-2 contribution $a_2$ to the third Mellin moment of the spin structure functions $g_1$ and $g_2$ in the nucleon. In addition we evaluate the twist-3 contribution $d_2$....

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Wilson lines in the Abelian lattice Higgs model

Lattice gauge theories are lattice approximations of the Yang-Mills theory in physics. The abelian lattice Higgs model is one of the simplest examples of a lattice gauge theory interacting with an external field. In a previous paper~\cite{flv2021}, we calculated the leading order term of the expected value of Wilson loop observables in the low-temperature regime of the abelian lattice Higgs model on $ \mathbb{Z}^4 ,$ with structure group $G = \mathbb{Z}_n $ for some $ n \geq 2. $ In the absence of a Higgs field, these are important observables since they exhibit a phase transition which can be interpreted as distinguishing between regions with and without quark confinement. However, in the presence of a Higgs field, this is no longer the case, and a more relevant family of observables are so-called open Wilson lines. In this paper, we extend and refine the ideas introduced in~\cite{flv2021} to calculate the leading order term of the expected value of the more general Wilson line observables. Using our main result, we then calculate the leading order term of several natural ratios of expected values and confirm the behavior predicted by physicists.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Clustering of longitudinal data: A tutorial on a variety of approaches

During the past two decades, methods for identifying groups with different trends in longitudinal data have become of increasing interest across many areas of research. To support researchers, we summarize the guidance from the literature regarding longitudinal clustering. Moreover, we present a selection of methods for longitudinal clustering, including group-based trajectory modeling (GBTM), growth mixture modeling (GMM), and longitudinal k-means (KML). The methods are introduced at a basic level, and strengths, limitations, and model extensions are listed. Following the recent developments in data collection, attention is given to the applicability of these methods to intensive longitudinal data (ILD). We demonstrate the application of the methods on a synthetic dataset using packages available in R.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Nucleon Axial Form Factor from Domain Wall on HISQ

Aaron S. Meyer, Evan Berkowitz, Chris Bouchard, Chia Cheng Chang, M.A. Clark, Ben Hörz, Dean Howarth, Christopher Körber, Henry Monge-Camacho, Amy Nicholson, Enrico Rinaldi, Pavlos Vranas, André Walker-Loud. The Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (DUNE) is an upcoming neutrino oscillation experiment that is poised to answer key questions about the nature...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Predicting Lattice Phonon Vibrational Frequencies Using Deep Graph Neural Networks

Lattice vibration frequencies are related to many important materials properties such as thermal and electrical conductivity as well as superconductivity. However, computational calculation of vibration frequencies using density functional theory (DFT) methods is too computationally demanding for a large number of samples in materials screening. Here we propose a deep graph neural network-based algorithm for predicting crystal vibration frequencies from crystal structures with high accuracy. Our algorithm addresses the variable dimension of vibration frequency spectrum using the zero padding scheme. Benchmark studies on two data sets with 15,000 and 35,552 samples show that the aggregated $R^2$ scores of the prediction reaches 0.554 and 0.724 respectively. Our work demonstrates the capability of deep graph neural networks to learn to predict phonon spectrum properties of crystal structures in addition to phonon density of states (DOS) and electronic DOS in which the output dimension is constant.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lattice#Quarks#Nucleon#Qcd
arxiv.org

All-multiplicity amplitudes with four massive quarks and identical-helicity gluons

We explore the on-shell recursion for tree-level scattering amplitudes with massive spinning particles. Based on the factorization structure encoded in the same way by two different recursion relations, we conjecture an all-multiplicity formula for two gauged massive particles of arbitrarily spin and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. Specializing to quantum chromodynamics (QCD), we solve the on-shell recursion relations in the presence of two pairs of massive quarks and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. We find closed-form expressions for the two distinct families of color-ordered four-quark amplitudes, in which all gluons comprise a single color-adjacent set. We compare the efficiency of the numerical evaluation of the resulting analytic formulae against a numerical implementation of the off-shell Berends-Giele recursion. We find the simpler expression to be faster for any number of particles, whereas the more complicated formula takes a comparable time to evaluate until eventually taking the lead at multiplicities > 15. Our analytic results are provided in a computer-readable format as two ancillary files.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermal Control of Plasmonic Surface Lattice Resonances

Jussi Kelavuori (1), Viatcheslav Vanyukov (2), Timo Stolt (1), Petri Karvinen (2), Heikki Rekola (2), Tommi K. Hakala (2), Mikko J. Huttunen (1) ((1) Photonics Laboratory, Physics Unit, Tampere University, Tampere, Finland, (2) Faculty of Science and Forestry, Department of Physics and Mathematics, University of Eastern Finland, Joensuu, Finland) Plasmonic...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Crystal structure, lattice dynamics and superexchange in MAgF3 1D antiferromagnets (M = K, Rb, Cs) and Rb3Ag2F7 Ruddlesden-Popper phase

With the use of lattice dynamics calculation within hybrid HSE06 framework we were able to understand vibrational spectra of MAgF3 M = K, Rb, Cs compounds. Comparative theoretical study uncovered lack of monotonicity in calculated optical phonons associated with Ag F stretching modes which can be explained through an interplay of Lewis acidity of MI cation and its size. We confirm the tetragonal unit cells of MAgF3 M=Rb, Cs at room temperature. We also theoretically predict an orthorhombic RbAgF3 polymorph as a ground state at low temperature. However, we were not able to detect it by the means of low temperature PXRD at 80 K nor low temperature Raman at 154 K due to a number of constraints. We also describe a novel Ruddlesden Popper phase of Rb3Ag2F7 which can be regarded as quasi 0D system, where superexchange coupling constant between the nearest AgII centres reaches an impressive value of minus 240.2 meV.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dimer Crystallization Induced by Elemental Substitution in the Honeycomb Lattice of Ru1-xOsxCl3

Kota Kataoka, Dirk Wulferding, Takeshi Yajima, Daisuke Nishio-Hamane, Daigorou Hirai, Seungyeol Lee, Kwang-Yong Choi, Zenji Hiroi. Substitution effects of Os for Ru in {\alpha}-RuCl3 are investigated in a wide composition range of 0 =< x =< 0.67 in Ru1-xOsxCl3 by X-ray and electron diffraction, magnetic susceptibility, heat capacity, and Raman spectroscopy measurements. Apart from the Kitaev physics with antiferromagnetic interactions increasing with x, a rich phase diagram is obtained, which includes an antiferromagnetic long-range order below 12 K for x =< 0.15, a dome-shaped spin-singlet dimer phase below 130 K for 0.15 =< x =< 0.40, and a magnetic short-range order for x > 0.40. A dimerization as similarly observed in {\alpha}-RuCl3 under high pressure occurs in the spin-singlet phase. It is suggested that Ru-Os pairs in the solid solutions tend to form dimers with short bonds and trigger the first-order transition in the presence of pseudo-threefold rotational symmetry for dimerization around a substituted Os atom only at low substitutions. This is a rare example of molecular orbital crystallization induced by elemental substitution in a highly disordered system. The short-range order at high substitutions may be related to a random-singlet state stabilized by bond disorder in the honeycomb net.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Dragging heavy quark in an anisotropic QCD medium beyond the static limit

Heavy quark dynamics in an anisotropic QCD medium have been analyzed within the Fokker-Planck approach. Heavy quark drag force and momentum diffusion tensor have been decomposed by employing a general tensor basis for an anisotropic medium. Depending upon the relative orientation of the direction of the momentum anisotropy of the medium and heavy quark motion, two drag and four diffusion coefficients have been estimated in the anisotropic QCD medium. The relative significance of different components of drag and momentum diffusion coefficients has been explored. The dependence of the angle between the anisotropic vector and heavy quark motion to the drag and diffusion coefficients has also been studied. Further, the energy loss of heavy quarks due to the elastic collisional process in an anisotropic medium has been studied. It is seen that the anisotropic contributions to heavy quark transport coefficients and its collisional energy loss have a strong dependence on the direction and strength of momentum anisotropy in the QCD medium.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

$B_c^+$ Formation from Random Charm and Anti-bottom Quarks in the Quark-Gluon Plasma

We study the $\Bc$ production in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}=5.02$ TeV. In the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) produced in heavy-ion collisions, heavy quarks make random motions with the energy loss. We employ the Langevin equations to study the non-equilibrium distributions of heavy quarks and the Instantaneous Coalescence Model (ICM) to study the hadronization process. Due to abundant charm and bottom quarks in the QGP, their coalescence probability is significantly enhanced compared with the situations in proton-proton collisions. We find that the final production of $\Bc$ is increased by the coalescence process, which makes the nuclear modification factor ($R_{AA}$) of $\Bc$ larger than unit. Our model explains the experimental data well at semi-central and central collisions. The observation of $R_{AA}(\Bc)>1$ is regarded as an evident and strong signal of the existence of the deconfined medium generated in heavy-ion collisions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spiral magnetism and chiral superconductivity in Kondo-Hubbard triangular lattice model

Building on the results of Ref. \cite{faye2018phase}, which identified an antiferromagnetic and Kondo singlet phases on the Kondo-Hubbard square lattice, we use the variational cluster approximation (VCA) to investigate the competition between these phases on a two-dimensional triangular lattice with $120^{o}$ spin orientation. In addition to the antiferromagnetic exchange interaction $J_{\perp}$ between the localized (impurity) and conduction (itinerant) electrons, our model includes the local repulsion $U$ of the conduction electrons and the Heisenberg interaction $J_H$ between the impurities. At half-filling, we obtain the quantum phase diagrams in both planes $(J_{\perp}, U J_{\perp})$ and $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$. We identify a long-range, three-sublattice, spiral magnetic order which dominates the phase diagrams for small $J_{\perp}$ and moderate $U$, while a Kondo singlet phase becomes more stable at large $J_{\perp}$. The transition from the spiral magnetic order to the Kondo singlet phase is a second-order phase transition. In the $(J_{\perp}, J_{H})$ plane, we observe that the effect of $J_H$ is to reduce the Kondo singlet phase, giving more room to the spiral magnetic order phase. It also introduces some small magnetic oscillations of the spiral magnetic order parameter. At finite doping and when spiral magnetism is ignored, we find superconductivity with symmetry order parameter $d+id$, which breaks time reversal symmetry. The superconducting order parameter has a dome centered at around $5\%$ hole doping, and its amplitude decreases with increasing $J_{\perp}$. We show that spiral magnetism can coexist with $d+id$ state and that superconductivity is suppressed, indicating that these two phases are in competition.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asymmetric longitudinal optical binding force between two identical dual dipolar dielectric particels

In general,the optical binding force between identical particles is thought to be symmetric.However,we demonstrate analytically a counter-intuitively asymmetric longitudinal optical binding force between two identical dual dipolar dielectric particles.This homodimer is confined in two counter-propagating incoherent plane waves along the dimer's axis.The force consists of the electric dipolar,magnetic dipolar,and electric-magnetic dipolar coupling interactions.The combined effect of these interactions is markedly different than the expected behavior in the Rayleigh approximation.The asymmetric force is a result of the asymmetric forward and backward scattering of the particles due to the dipolar hybridization and coupling interactions.Consequently,it leads to a harmonic driving force on the pair,which decays with the interparticle distance to the first power.We show the rich nonequilibrium dynamics of the dimer and of the two particles impelled by the driving and binding forces and discuss the ranges of particle refractive index and size in which the asymmetric binding force arises.Our results open perspectives for nonequilibrium light-driven multiparticle transport and self-assembly.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Effects of hydrodynamic and initial longitudinal fluctuations on rapidity decorrelation of collective flow

We investigate the interplay between hydrodynamic fluctuations and initial longitudinal fluctuations for their effects on the rapidity decorrelation of collective flow in high-energy nuclear collisions. We use a (3+1)-dimensional integrated dynamical model in which we combine initial conditions with longitudinal fluctuations, fluctuating hydrodynamics and hadronic cascades. We analyse the factorisation ratio in the longitudinal direction to study the effect of these fluctuations on the rapidity decorrelation. We find an essential difference between the effects of the hydrodynamic fluctuations and the initial longitudinal fluctuations in the centrality dependence of the factorisation ratios. A combination of the hydrodynamic fluctuations and the initial longitudinal fluctuations leads to reproduction of the centrality dependence of the second-order factorisation ratio, $r_2(\eta_\mathrm{p}^\mathrm{a},\eta_\mathrm{p}^\mathrm{b})$, measured by the CMS Collaboration. Our model also qualitatively describes the centrality dependence of the third-order factorisation ratio, $r_3(\eta_\mathrm{p}^\mathrm{a},\eta_\mathrm{p}^\mathrm{b})$. These results demonstrate the importance of the hydrodynamic fluctuations, as well as the initial longitudinal fluctuations, in understanding the longitudinal dynamics of high-energy nuclear collision reactions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Confinement/Deconfinement in 4D compact QED on the lattice

It has long been known that there is a phase transition between confined and unconfined phases of compact pure gauge QED on the lattice. In this work we report three manifestations of this phase change as seen in the Landau gauge photon propagator, the static potential, and distribution of Dirac Strings in the gauge fixed configurations. Each of these was calculated with large lattices with volumes: $32^4$, $48^4$ and $96^4$. We show that the confined phase manifests with a Yukawa type propagator with a dynamically generated mass gap, a linearly increasing potential, and a significant concentration of Dirac strings while the unconfined phase appears consistent with the continuum results: a free propagator, a near constant long-distance potential, and a small concentration of Dirac strings trending towards zero. Furthermore, the photon propagator is investigated in detail near the transition between the two phases.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The scalar, vector and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon from lattice QCD

Constantia Alexandrou, Simone Bacchio, Ian Cloet, Martha Constantinou, Joseph Delmar, Kyriakos Hadjiyiannakou, Giannis Koutsou, Colin Lauer, Alejandro Vaquero. We present a calculation of the scalar, vector, and tensor form factors for the pion and kaon in lattice QCD. We use an ensemble of two degenerate light, a strange and a charm quark ($N_f=2+1+1$) of maximally twisted mass fermions with clover improvement. The corresponding pion and kaon masses are about 265 MeV and 530 MeV, respectively. The calculation is done in both rest and boosted frames obtaining data for four-vector momentum transfer squared up to $-q^2=2.5$ GeV$^2$ for the pion and 3 GeV$^2$ for the kaon. The excited-states effects are studied by analyzing six values of the source-sink time separation for the rest frame ($1.12-2.23$ fm) and for four values for the boosted frame ($1.12-1.67$ fm). The lattice data are renormalized non-perturbatively and the results for the scheme- and scale-dependent scalar and tensor form factors are presented in the $\overline{\rm MS}$ scheme at a scale of 2 GeV. We apply different parametrizations to describe $q^2$-dependence of the form factors to extract the scalar, vector, and tensor radii, as well as the tensor anomalous magnetic moment. We compare the pion and kaon form factors to study SU(3) flavor symmetry breaking effects. By combining the data for the vector and tensor form factors we also obtain the lowest moment of the densities of transversely polarized quarks in the impact parameter space. Finally, we give an estimate for the average transverse shift in the $y$ direction for polarized quarks in the $x$ direction.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Topological properties in the non-Hermitian tetramerized Su-Schrieffer-Heeger lattices

In this paper, we study the topological properties of the non-Hermitian Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) lattice by periodically introducing onsite imaginary potentials in the manner of ($i\gamma_1$, $-i\gamma_2$, $-i\gamma_1$, $i\gamma_2$) where $\gamma_1$ and $\gamma_2$ are the imaginary potential strengths. Results show that by changing the lattice to a tetramerized non-Hermitian system, such imaginary potentials induce the nontrivial transition of the topological properties of the SSH system. First, the topologically-nontrivial region is extended, followed by the non-Hermitian spontaneous breaking of the anti-$\cal PT$ symmetry. In addition, new edge state appears, but its locality is different from the state induced by the Hermitian SSH lattice. If such potentials are strong enough, the bulk states of this system can become purely imaginary states. We believe that these imaginary potentials play special roles in modulating the topological properties of the non-Hermitian SSH lattice.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Higher order approximations to the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ from the parametrization of $F_{2}$ based on the Laplace transformation

We describe the determination of the longitudinal structure function $F_{L}$ at NLO and NNLO approximations, using Laplace transform techniques, into the parametrization of $F_{2}(x,Q^{2})$ and its derivative with respect to $\ln{Q^{2}}$ at low values of the Bjorken variable $x$. The obtained results are comparable with others by considering the effect of the charm quark mass to the longitudinal structure function, which leads to rescaling variable for $n_{f}=4$. Numerical calculations and comparison with H1 data demonstrate that the suggested method provides reliable $F_{L}(x,Q^{2})$ at low $x$ in a wide range of $Q^{2}$ values. The results are compared with the H1 Collaboration data [Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf74}, 2814(2014) and Eur.Phys.J.C{\bf71}, 1579 (2011)] and the result of Mellin transforms at NLO approximation [Phys.Rev.D{\bf 99}, 096019(2019)]. Expanding the method to low and ultra low values of $x$ can be considered in the process analysis of new colliders. We compare the obtained longitudinal structure function with respect to the LHeC simulated uncertainties [CERN-ACC-Note-2020-0002, arXiv:2007.14491 [hep-ex] (2020)] with the results from CT18 [Phys.Rev.D{\bf103}, 014013(2021)] parametrization model at NLO and NNLO approximations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Lattice-free simplices with lattice width $2d - o(d)$

The Flatness theorem states that the maximum lattice width ${\rm Flt}(d)$ of a $d$-dimensional lattice-free convex set is finite. It is the key ingredient for Lenstra's algorithm for integer programming in fixed dimension, and much work has been done to obtain bounds on ${\rm Flt}(d)$. While most results have been concerned with upper bounds, only few techniques are known to obtain lower bounds. In fact, the previously best known lower bound ${\rm Flt}(d) \ge 1.138d$ arises from direct sums of a $3$-dimensional lattice-free simplex.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Seconds-scale coherence on nuclear spin transitions of ultracold polar molecules in 3D optical lattices

Ultracold polar molecules (UPMs) are emerging as a novel and powerful platform for fundamental applications in quantum science. Here, we report characterization of the coherence between nuclear spin levels of ultracold ground-state sodium-rubidium molecules loaded into a 3D optical lattice with a nearly photon scattering limited trapping lifetime of 9(1) seconds. After identifying and compensating the main sources of decoherence, we achieve a maximum nuclear spin coherence time of $T_2^* = 3.3(6)$~s with two-photon Ramsey spectroscopy. Furthermore, based on the understanding of the main factor limiting the coherence of the two-photon Rabi transition, we obtain a Rabi lineshape with linewidth below 0.8 Hz. The simultaneous realization of long lifetime and coherence time, and ultra-high spectroscopic resolution in our system unveils the great potentials of UPMs in quantum simulation, computation, and metrology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Filter classes of upsets of distributive lattices

Let us say that a class of upward closed sets (upsets) of distributive lattices is a finitary filter class if it is closed under homomorphic preimages, intersections, and directed unions. We show that the only finitary filter classes of upsets of distributive lattices are formed by what we call $n$-filters. These are related to the finite Boolean lattice with $n$ atoms in the same way that filters are related to the two-element Boolean lattice: $n$-filters are precisely the intersections of prime $n$-filters and prime $n$-filters are precisely the homomorphic preimages of the prime $n$-filter of non-zero elements of the finite Boolean lattice with $n$ atoms. Moreover, $n$-filters on Boolean algebras are the only finitary filter classes of upsets of Boolean algebras generated by prime upsets.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy