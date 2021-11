As soon as you start to feel unwell or under the weather, many people turn to medications to find a quick fix. Although there is a time and a place for antibiotics, anti-inflammatory and over the counter painkillers, you may not always need to take these in order to achieve a full recovery. If you think you’re neglecting certain areas of your health or you’re feeling aches and pains in areas you may not have experienced before, it might be time to consider some alternative methods. Taking a holistic approach to your health remedies will benefit your future wellbeing and reduce the number of medicines you take. Consider some of the following ideas if you haven’t already tried them for yourself.

