Housing boom pops Aussie lender’s bubbly multiple

 4 days ago
HONG KONG, Nov 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The more than A$15 billion ($11 billion) hit to Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s (CBA.AX) market value on Thursday seems unjustified on first look. The country’s largest lender posted first-quarter earnings of A$2.2 billion, maintaining an annualised return on equity above 11% that bests its major rivals. Trouble is, the results show its huge premium to peers is unsustainable.

Shares in the bank run by Matt Comyn closed on Wednesday at more than 2.4 times book value for the next 12 months, per Refinitiv. National Australia Bank (NAB.AX), its closest competitor, trades at just under 1.5 times book, even though its ROE for its financial year to the end of September was 10.7%.

Shareholders had given Commonwealth credit for growing quicker than the market. But its all-important net interest margin fell by around 0.1 percentage points in the quarter, Citi estimates, as rampant competition in the heady mortgage market took its toll . If the top dog can be hobbled, too, it doesn’t deserve to be so far ahead of the pack. (By Antony Currie)

Reuters

UBS foreign chair ticks more boxes than Deutsche’s

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Globalisation is alive and well in the boardrooms of Europe’s investment banks. UBS (UBSG.S) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) on Saturday and Friday respectively nominated an Irishman and a Dutchman as their new chairs. The Swiss bank’s pick, former Morgan Stanley (MS.N) President Colm Kelleher, ticks more boxes than the German lender’s choice of Alexander Wynaendts, previously the boss of insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS).
BUSINESS
Redlands Daily Facts

Bubble watch: California housing ‘affordability gap’ near pre-crash levels

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: California’s “home affordability gap” for first-time buyers is nearing levels last seen in the bubble years of the mid-2000s. Source: My trusty spreadsheet compared an affordability yardstick for starter homes in California and the U.S....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Higher interest rates ‘could weigh on UK housing market’

Nationwide Building Society has said there could be a “cooling” of the UK’s red-hot housing market because of rising inflation and interest rates. Robert Gardner, the chief economist at the UK’s second-largest mortgage lender, said the housing market is currently “remarkably robust” despite the end of incentives such as the government’s stamp duty holiday at the end of September.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Nationwide profits soar as lender benefits from mortgage boom

The building society said pre-tax profits in the six months to September 30 hit £853 million, helped by the release of £4 million in Covid provisions. Nationwide Building Society saw profits more than double thanks to higher lending margins on mortgages approved during the pandemic, the lender has revealed. Bosses...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

ECB sees rising risk that housing bubble will burst

FRANKFURT, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The euro zone housing market is heating up, increasing the chances of a correction in both the residential and commercial segments, the European Central Bank said in a stability report on Wednesday. With families building up savings during pandemic and increasingly working from home, demand...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Is the housing boom ending?

New data from LegalShield reveals that consumers are shifting their focus away from real estate and home purchases toward accelerating inflation and a looming foreclosure crisis. For the first time in six months, LegalShield’s Housing Sales Index fell in October as prospective buyers continued to be priced out of the...
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Canada's largest lenders – how vulnerable are they to price shocks?

Prominent Canadian banks’ residential mortgage portfolios are becoming increasingly vulnerable to losses in a stress scenario, although strong earnings and loss provisions are likely to help them absorb potential future market shock. That’s the view of credit rating agency Moody’s, whose recent report on the subject highlights rising house prices...
REAL ESTATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Roxana Mohammadian-Molina from Blend Network Says Specialist Lenders Must Play Key Role in Deploying More Funding into Housing Market

The team at UK-based Blend Network has noted that we should focus on getting Britain moving again by improving lending services. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s pledge (a commitment to “Get Britain moving again”) had been made following the end of the first lockdown in June 2020. Roxana Mohammadian-Molina, Chief...
REAL ESTATE
Forbes

Will The Tech Bubble Pop? Only If It’s Really A Bubble

Vice President & GM, Ignite: Intel for Startups. Former GM of Microsoft for Startups (110 countries), serial entrepreneur and investor. Speak to any investor for more than five minutes and the topic of conversation inevitably moves to the bubble and wondering if we are in the midst of one. This is perfectly understandable, especially because here in Israel, high-tech is having a historic year — thanks to mega rounds of investments. In just the first half of 2021, investments in Israeli tech companies totaled $11.9 billion, outpacing the $10.3 billion raised in all of 2020, which also shattered funding records, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center.
MARKETS
THV11

The housing market may be booming, but only for the upper-class

While housing prices continue to climb, experts say it's creating an issue for people looking to buy, especially for low-income and middle-class families. We keep hearing it again and again, houses are selling for a lot more money right now across the nation, including here in Arkansas. While the market...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Bubble fears are rising as financial conditions flash boom times

Bubble warnings were ringing louder last week, just after a series of dovish central bank bombshells stoked the easiest financial conditions in nearly four decades. BlackRock's Rick Rieder and Allianz's Mohamed El-Erian are among those warning that systemic risks will only multiply unless monetary officials take more decisive measures to pare extraordinary pandemic stimulus.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

ECB can’t ignore developing housing bubble, Schnabel says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – European Central Bank policy cannot ignore a surge in property prices that has led to a potentially dangerous overvaluation, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Tuesday. House prices are rising quickly across much of the euro zone and low interest rates, combined with a particularly high...
BUSINESS
PLANetizen

Has the Millennial Housing Boom Only Just Begun?

"We've only seen the beginning of millennial housing demand," writes Hillary Hoffower to amplify the points made in a recent "commentary" written by Dana M. Peterson for Barron's [paywall]. Unless you have a subscription to Barron's, Hoffower's aggregation will have to stand in for the analysis provided by Peterson, who is the chief economist at non-profit The Conference Board.
REAL ESTATE
Financial Times

A different kind of housing bubble

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here. Good morning. I have eaten...
BUSINESS
