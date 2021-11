Fuenlabrada are hosting Real Madrid at the Fernando Martín Arena in Fuenlabrada on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 06:30 ET in the tenth round of the Spanish ACB League. Both teams are sitting on opposite sides of the league table, as Fuenlabrada are 1-5 in their previous six matches and on the other hand Real Madrid have lost only once in their nine matches played this season.

