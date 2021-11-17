Fort Wayne City Council hopeful for future of TRAA after update from new leadership

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. Fort Worth resident Bob Willoughby has attended City Council meetings for the past eight years to exercise his civic rights and voice his concerns. When the council changed its meeting schedule this month, he wasn’t...
On Nov. 11, the Humble City Council unanimously decided post-executive session to hire a new city secretary, Maria Jackson. Effective the end of September, former City Secretary Jenny Page retired from service to the Humble community after several decades of city work. Jackson was selected for this role based on...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Red River Waste Solutions was absent from Fort Wayne City Council meeting Tuesday, despite repeated invites. Council reached out to Red River's CEO James Smith via email and written letter last week but has received no response.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Utilities says higher-than-normal lead levels were discovered in some recent home water sampling. While officials say water produced and distributed from the city’s Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant “always meets or is better” than state and federal requirements, a recent sampling of 84 homes found that nine of them had a lead level higher than EPA regulations.
The City of Naples is catching up to a changing society. City leaders are working to take a gender-neutral approach to the law, which right now, still calls the mayor a “he,” even though a female holds the title. “The charter is written like many documents from the past with...
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville City Council discussed the future of the former Sacred Heart Church Tuesday night and whether it can serve the community in a new way. Councilors are trying to decide if the city should buy the building. The church is currently vacant. Councilors talked about whether...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Mayor Tom Henry and the City of Fort Wayne's Public Works Division on Monday released a preliminary list of neighborhood infrastructure improvements for 2022. The projects total is $38.5 million.
The Pella City Council will discuss several topics without formal action during policy and planning at their regular meeting this evening. 1. Proposed Amendment for the South Main Development Agreement. 2. Proposed Development Agreement Assignment from RDP Holdings, LLC to Pella Entertainment Group, LLC. 3. Small Cell Wireless Facilities Ordinance...
The New Richmond City Council held its monthly meeting Monday night, November 8. Following a brief public hearing Monday night, the New Richmond City Council adopted a 2022 proposed budget worth $7,485,294. That represents an increase of $459,147 or 6.5% from the 2021 adopted budget (7,026,147). It also represents an increase of $52,903 or 0.9% from the budget published October 21, 2021.
One member of the Fort Wayne City Council says he’s prepared to subpoena officials from Red River Waste Solutions if they do not show up to tonight’s council meeting. Councilor Russ Jehl tells our partners at WPTA-TV the council is looking for answers regarding the trash collection company’s recent bankruptcy filing.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Southwest Allen County Schools Board of Trustees is no longer accepting applications to fill a vacant spot. The SACS Board says they received 29 qualified applications for its open seat following the resignation of former trustee Tom Rhoades earlier this month.
FRAMINGHAM – An emergency City Council meeting is scheduled for tonight at 7. An emergency meeting is one in which the agenda is not posted 48 hours in advance, according to the state’s open meeting law. “Due to an illness, the City Clerk will need to ask the Council to...
WEST HAVEN — The City Council wants change. after allegedly participating in a scheme to divert $636,000 of the city’s roughly $1.2 million allocation of CARES Act funding, members of the City Council want to know how such a scenario could be prevented in the future. “How do we help...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — It’s been nearly a month since Fort Wayne’s trash-collecting service filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, yet city leaders are still looking for more answers as to what the next steps will be. Red River Waste Solutions filed for bankruptcy protection in late October. It’s been a...
The city of Grand Haven is now officially under new leadership. Three new members of the City Council were sworn into office on Monday. They are Karen Lowe, Kevin McLaughlin and Catherine McNally, who were elected to the council on Nov. 2.
The property located near the Broken Bow Fire Hall, known as College Estates Block 1 Lot 2, has been awarded to Premier Storage Inc. after the Broken Bow City Council accepted their bid of $65,100. The only other bid sent to the Council was for $61,555 from V Bar Trailer Sales.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The City Council of Lake City was supposed to finally appoint a new council member to the board tonight after two failed tries, but things took a turn once again. The three candidates hoping to fill the District 14 seat are Stephen Douglas, Bea Coker,...
