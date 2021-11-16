ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perunovich's debut spoiled as Blues fall to Coyotes, 3-2

ST. LOUIS — The long awaited and much anticipated debut of defenseman Scott Perunovich came on Tuesday and everyone seemed excited about the game except his teammates. If they were, it didn't show in their play. A desultory start to the game turned into a desultory middle before it reached an...

O’Reilly’s Score In Shootout Leads Blues Past Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly was the only scorer in the shootout and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Eight skaters took shots in the contest, with O’Reilly beating Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (31 saves). Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and assist, and Jordan Kyrou also scored for St. Louis. Blues goalie Jordan Binnington made 39 stops. Kyle Connor netted his team-leading ninth goal, and defenseman Neal Pionk scored for Winnipeg.
Coyotes Game 14 Recap: Coyotes drop second straight, fall 2-1 to Blackhawks

The Arizona Coyotes begin their three-game road trip falling 2-1 to the Chicago Blackhawks in regulation. The Coyotes had their chances but couldn’t put it together for a win. It was another slow start for the Coyotes, who took over half a period to get started. Ill-timed penalties would be...
The Wrap: Coyotes Fall to Blackhawks 2-1 Despite Wedgewood's 27 Saves

Andrew Ladd scored in his second consecutive game and Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of 29 Chicago shots in his first Coyotes start this season but Chicago, led by Patrick Kane's two assists, edged Arizona 2-1. "We have a team that works hard, but our execution was a little bit difficult...
Blues battle back to get even, then fall to Carolina 3-2

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Blues never led on Saturday night against Carolina, but by the third period it sure felt like they were ahead. They had gotten even on a goal by Vladimir Tarasenko 48 seconds into the third period, and the momentum clearly was in their favor. It looked as if they would come away with two points, one at the least, in their battle with one of the NHL’s top teams.
Blues recall AHL leading scorer Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues have recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from their American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Perunovich, 23, made his pro debut with Springfield on Oct. 16 and has recorded a point in each of his first 12 contests this season, leading the AHL in assists (18), points (20, tied) and power-play assists (10).
Blues call up prized prospect Perunovich, waive Clifford

Scott Perunovich’s time has come. The prized defenseman prospect has been recalled by the Blues, who in turn have sent goalie Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua and defenseman Calle Rosen back to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. On a busy Monday, the Blues also placed veteran forward...
Coyotes Game 16 Recap: Coyotes top Blues 3-2, get second win of season

For the first time this season, the Arizona Coyotes went an entire game without trailing their opponent. They walk out of tonight’s matchup with just their second win of the season after beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 in regulation. The Coyotes didn’t do themselves any favors to start the...
Barrett Hayton's two-goal effort lifts Coyotes over Blues

Barrett Hayton scored his first two goals of the season as the visiting Arizona Coyotes topped the St. Louis Blues 3-2 Tuesday night. Kyle Capobianco also scored and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for the Coyotes, who earned their first road victory in 11 tries this season -- and just their second overall victory in 16 games.
St. Louis Blues recall Scott Perunovich from Springfield Thunderbirds; defenseman shares AHL’s scoring lead

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Scott Perunovich from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned goaltender Joel Hofer, forward Dakota Joshua, and defenseman Calle Rosen to Springfield. Perunovich, 23,...
Blues Add Major Reinforcements in Sundqvist, Perunovich

The St. Louis Blues hit their first rough stretch of the season, going 0-2-1 in their last three, losing both games of a weekend back-to-back after heartbreaking last-minute goals against. Though the team won’t make any excuses, COVID protocols and injuries have left them severely shorthanded. Top six forward Brayden Schenn is on the shelf due to an injury, Torey Krug, who had been playing his best hockey with the Blues, has missed time due to COVID (as had Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly before him), and the COVID unavailability of backup goalie Ville Husso led to 21-year-old AHL goaltender Joel Hofer, whom no one expected to sniff the NHL this season, starting Saturday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, one of the top teams in the league.
Takeaways from Blues’ loss to Coyotes

The St. Louis Blues returned to the Enterprise Center to continue a brief, three-game homestand versus the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. The Blues were almost fully-staffed and ready to go as defenseman Torey Krug, center Oskar Sundqvist, and backup goaltender Ville Husso returned. Also, Scott Perunovich made his NHL debut on Tuesday. Perunovich, a rookie defenseman, was recently recalled by the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Preview: Blues vs. Coyotes

BLUES A few late goals have kept the St. Louis Blues from collecting points in each of their two games this weekend. On Saturday night, Brendan Smith scored with 2:57 left in regulation to break a 2-2 tie and secure a win for the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. On Sunday, it was Edmonton's Kailer Yamamoto, who beat Jordan Binnington with 28 seconds left to help the Oilers to a 5-4 victory at Enterprise Center.
Perunovich has found a mentor in Blues teammate Faulk

Scott Perunovich has played all of one NHL game, so as highly touted as he is as a prospect and as eagerly awaited his arrival with the Blues has been, it’s ridiculous to think he knows how to do everything yet. There are some things he still has to learn.
Coyotes secure point, fall in 7-round shootout to Blue Jackets

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
Blue Jackets barely edge Coyotes

Coming into tonight, the Arizona Coyotes had only two regulation wins in sixteen tries. The last time these two teams met, the Columbus Blue Jackets won an 8-2 barn burner where thirteen different Blue Jackets recorded a point. Standing in their way this time was Scott Wedgewood, who was boasting a .936 save percentage over the course of his three most recent starts. Could the Blue Jackets start off their desert trip with a win? Let’s take a look at what happened.
Boone scores 3 goals in Blue Jackets' 5-4 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Boone Jenner had three goals, Yegor Chinakhov scored in the seventh round of a shootout and the Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the Arizona Coyotes 5-4 on Thursday night. The Coyotes and Blue Jackets traded goals all night, including four in less than three minutes late in...
Red Wings Fall to Roadkill Coyotes 2-1 in OT

Following three straight losses this week, giving up 5 goals in each contest, Detroit faces off with the floundering 2-13-2 Arizona Coyotes tonight. This had the makings of being exactly what the doctor ordered for this group to get right. This game marked the last in a 4 game road trip for Detroit.
