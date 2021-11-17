ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeeHi on Her Retro Influences, Current Passions, and Future Plans

By Tommy Powell
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“I’ve covered old songs many times since my debut. I was much younger back then but, as an old soul, I was already into them,” LeeHi told VICE in a video call from a studio in Seoul. “For a long time, I’ve been wanting to have my own retro style song....

