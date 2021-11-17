Holy Cross stops Somers in Class S semis

NEW BRITAIN — Coach Jody Catellier figured his Somers High girls soccer team would have too much youth and inexperience in the starting lineup to make a deep state tournament run in 2021 after losing six starters, including All-State player Mallory Murdza, to graduation.

Instead, the Spartans soared, beating Old Saybrook Friday to advance to the Class S semifinals for the first time since 2008.

The program’s first trip back to the state title game since 2007 will have to wait, though, as No .2 seed Holy Cross cruised to a 3-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Spartans in a Class S semifinal Tuesday at Veteran's Stadium.

“We graduated all those seniors and never thought we'd be here this quick,” Catellier said. “But we had freshman stepping up and playing well and we just came together as a team. We were definitely a little surprised that we turned it around this quickly.”

Jenna Tracy, Devon Bushka, and Grace D'Amico scored a goal apiece for the Crusaders (18-3-1), who will play No. 24 Northwest Catholic in the championship game on Saturday or Sunday at Dillon Stadium in Hartford. The time of the game has yet to be announced.

Holy Cross has reached the championship game in three of the last four full seasons. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Crusaders captured their first title in program history in 2019.

“I’m thrilled, excited and elated to be back in the finals,” Holy Cross coach Phil Mongelluzzo said. “I told the girls to enjoy it, because you don’t know when you’re coming back. We’ve been fortunate. This is our third trip, and that’s not normal. It’s hard to do.“

Somers lost in its lone championship game appearance to Cromwell in 2007.

Tracy brought down a cross sent into the Spartans penalty box, turned and booted the ball past goalkeeper Bianca Green to give the Crusaders a 1-0 lead nine minutes into the game.

“We knew the first goal was going to be very important in this game,” Catellier said. “We had a chance early, it just missed wide. Maybe if that went it, it's a different game. But they ended up scoring the first goal and had a lot of momentum after that.”

Devon Buhska doubled the Crusaders lead with a strike from about 25 yards out with 25:56 left. D'Amico tacked on a third goal with 11:42 remaining.

Crusaders goalie Rachel Healey made six saves. Spartans goalie Bianca Green finished with 22 stops.

“When we pass to feet and make quick decisions, we’re very difficult to beat,” Mongelluzzo said. “The whole plan was to go out wide and cross the ball in and we did what we had to do to win the game. The girls came out and executed the gameplan really well.”

The Spartans will lose four seniors to graduation — starters Green and Anna Majowicz and reserves Shannon Munson and Kaya Donah — but return nine first-stringers.

“Bianca will be tough to replace, but we're returning most of our starters, so we expect to be competitive again,” Catellier said. “The future is bright.”