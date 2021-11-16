UK’s CMA announces full investigation into Nvidia’s Arm takeover – DTH

A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
Regulators will extend their investigation of Nvidia's proposed acquisition of Arm on competition and national security grounds. The U.K. government has launched a 24-week, follow-up investigation into Nvidia’s proposed acquisition of IP vendor Arm, citing and competition and national security concerns. Regulators also published a full report of their initial inquiry that concluded the deal could stifle technology innovation.
Chip designer NVIDIA Corporation reported $7 billion in revenue for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2022 earlier today. This comes on the back of the company's strong performance in its enterprise segment, with sales made to corporate and other customers growing by more than 50% annually during Q3. The $7 billion revenue translated into a net income of $2.4 billion, to mark for a strong 84% and a modest 4% sequential growth. In her commentary, NVIDIA's chief financial officer Ms. Kolette Cress provided muted comments for the company's pending acquisition of British design house Arm Ltd - outlining that regulators in the United States have raised objections to the deal which is also facing regulatory scrutiny in major parts of the world.
The British government has launched an in-depth investigation into Nvidia’s takeover of the UK-based technology company Arm on national security grounds, throwing another hurdle in the path of the $54 billion deal. Further Reading. Digital and Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has ordered a phase 2 investigation into the transaction on...
Nvidia’s $40 billion proposed acquisition of the Brtish chip designer, Arm, will undergo an even more in-depth investigation by the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), as reported by CNBC. A notice on the UK government’s website confirms that Nadine Dorries, the UK’s Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, ordered the CMA to launch a Phase 2 investigation. The probe will take place over a 24-week period and will scrutinize potential national security risks and competition concerns associated with the acquisition.
NVIDIA signed a definitive agreement to purchase Arm, the U.K.-based semiconductor and software design company that develops the widely-used ARM architecture, in September of 2020. Even though that was more than a year ago, NVIDIA and Arm are still facing various regulatory loopholes, such as an investigation by the European Commission that opened last month. Now there’s another potential roadblock: a national security review by the United Kingdom.
A $40bn (£29bn) takeover of UK chip designer Arm by US giant Nvidia will be subject to an in-depth inquiry by the UK's competition watchdog. Citing security and competition concerns, Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries told the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a phase two investigation. An initial inquiry...
LONDON (AP) — American technology company NVIDIA's planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after the U.K. government asked competition regulators Tuesday to investigate the national security implications of the deal. U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority to...
