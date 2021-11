Joe Buck and Troy Aikman called the Thursday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. The game wasn't technically a blowout, but anyone who watched - including Buck and Aikman - knew deep down that a Patriots victory was never in doubt. So with time slowly ticking away Troy Aikman joked that the end of the game was the "longest two minutes that we've been a part of." Buck responded by saying he'd been a part of a longer two minutes in Milwaukee.

