Chemistry

Dependence of total kinetic energy of fission fragments on the excitation energy of fissioning systems

By Kazuya Shimada, Chikako Ishizuka, Fedir A. Ivanyuk, Satoshi Chiba
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We elucidated the reason why the average total kinetic energy (TKE) of fission fragments decreases when the excitation energy of the fissioning systems increases as indicated by experimental data for the neutron-induced fission events. To explore this problem, we used a method based on the four-dimensional Langevin equations we have developed....

techeblog.com

SpinLaunch System Uses Kinetic Energy to Launch Spacecraft, Complete with Vacuum-Sealed Centrifuge

Unlike other launch systems, the SpinLaunch propels spacecraft into orbit by using a large, vacuum-sealed centrifuge and a hypersonic tether to essentially spin them at up to 5,000 miles per hour to escape the atmosphere. At 165-feet-tall, the one-third scale SpinLaunch suborbital accelerator recently completed its first successful test at Spaceport America, accelerating a 10-foot projectile to high speed and then releasing it in less than a millisecond. Read more for a video and additional information.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
arxiv.org

Prediction of the excitation energies of the 2$^+_1$ states for superheavy nuclei based on the microscopically derived Grodzins relation

As the result of synthesis of nuclei with large proton numbers a new region of investigations of the structure of nuclei has been discovered. Due to the recent significant increase in the yield of superheavy nuclei their gamma-spectroscopic studies became possible. The purpose of paper is to predict the excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states of nuclei with Z$\ge 100$ using the microscopic variant of the Grodzins relation derived based on the geometrical collective model. The excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states of the even-even nuclei from $^{256}$Fm to $^{296}_{120}$X which differ from each other in the number of $\alpha$-particles are predicted. It is shown that at the beginning of the chain of the studied nuclei the excitation energies of the $2^+_1$ states don't exceed 100 keV. Then $E(2^+_1)$ sharply increases with $A$ and reaches maximum value of $400-500$ keV in $^{284}$Fl or $^{292}$Og.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

turboEELS -- A code for the simulation of the electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra using the Liouville-Lanczos approach to time-dependent density-functional perturbation theory

We introduce turboEELS, an implementation of the Liouville-Lanczos approach to linearized time-dependent density-functional theory, designed to simulate electron energy loss and inelastic X-ray scattering spectra in periodic solids. turboEELS is open-source software distributed under the terms of the GPL as a component of Quantum ESPRESSO. As with other components, turboEELS is optimized to run on a variety of different platforms, from laptops to massively parallel architectures, using native mathematical libraries (LAPACK and FFTW) and a hierarchy of custom parallelization layers built on top of MPI.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Energy magnetization and transport in systems with a non-zero Berry curvature in a magnetic field

We demonstrate that the well-known expression for the charge magnetization of a sample with a non-zero Berry curvature can be obtained by demanding that the Einstein relation holds for the electric transport current. We extend this formalism to the transport energy current and show that the energy magnetization must satisfy a particular condition. We provide a physical interpretation of this condition and relate the energy magnetization to circulating energy currents due to chiral edge states. We further obtain an expression for the energy magnetization analogous to the one previously obtained for the charge magnetization. We also solve the Boltzmann Transport Equation for the non-equilibrium distribution function in 2D for systems with a non-zero Berry curvature in a magnetic field. This distribution function can be used to obtain the regular Hall response in time-reversal invariant samples with a non-zero Berry curvature, for which there is no anomalous Hall response.
CHEMISTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kinetic Energy#Fragment#Dependence#Excitation#Fission#N#Coulomb#Phys
arxiv.org

Model study of the energy dependence of the correlation between anisotropic flow and the mean transverse momentum in Au+Au collisions

Petr Parfenov, Arkadiy Taranenko, Iurii Karpenko, Roy A. Lacey. A hybrid model that employs the hadron-string transport model UrQMD and the (3+1)D relativistic viscous hydrodynamic code vHLLE, is used to investigate the beam energy dependence of the correlation coefficient $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ between the average transverse momentum $[p_{T}]$ of hadrons emitted in an event and the square of the anisotropic flow coefficient $v_2^2$. For Au+Au collisions, the model predicts characteristic patterns for the energy and event-shape dependence of the variances for $[p_{T}]$ and $v_n^2$ (${\rm Var}([p_T])$ and ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$), and the covariance of $v_n^2$ and $[p_{T}]$ (${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$), consistent with the attenuation effects of the specific shear viscosity $\eta/s$. In contrast, $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ is predicted to be insensitive to the beam energy but sensitive to the initial-state geometry of the collisions. These observations suggest that a precise set of measurements for ${\rm Var}([p_T])$, ${\rm Var}(v_2^2)$, ${\rm cov}(v_{2}^{2},[p_T])$ and $\rho(v^{2}_{2},[p_{T}])$ as a function of beam-energy and event-shape, could aid precision extraction of the temperature and baryon chemical-potential dependence of $\eta/s$ from the wealth of Au+Au data obtained in the RHIC beam energy scan.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Universal map of gas-dependent kinetic selectivity in carbon nanotube growth

Single-walled carbon nanotubes have been a candidate for outperforming silicon in ultrascaled transistors, but the realization of nanotube-based integrated circuits requires dense arrays of purely semiconducting species. Control over kinetics and thermodynamics in tube-catalyst systems plays a key role for direct growth of such nanotube arrays, and further progress requires the comprehensive understanding of seemingly contradictory reports on the growth kinetics. Here, we propose a universal kinetic model and provide its quantitative verification by ethanol-based isotope labeling experiments. While the removal of carbon from catalysts dominates the growth kinetics under a low supply of precursors, our kinetic model and experiments demonstrate that chirality-dependent growth rates emerge when sufficient amounts of carbon and etching agents are co-supplied. As the model can be extended to create kinetic maps as a function of gas compositions, our findings resolve discrepancies in literature and offer rational strategies for chirality selective growth for practical applications.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy implications of a load depending on geometrical configurations in an oscillator

Elena Campillo, Jimena de Hita, Almudena Martínez, Miguel León, Laura Morón, Andrei Sipos, Daniel Heredia, Javier Domingo, Rubén González. This paper studies, for a specific oscillatory system composed by a pendulum connected to a seesaw, how the geometry of the different mechanisms of energy introduction conditions the resulting movement, to achieve both a greater amplitude of oscillation due to a change of velocity and an acceleration in its movement. The different configurations that give rise to the acceleration of motion are therefore analyzed. The study is carried out from a kinematic point of view, theoretically simulating an energy increase in the system and analyzing its response in terms of angular velocity and of modification of apparent weight. Subsequently, the force diagram necessary to generate the accelerated motion is analyzed. The magnitude of the external force to be applied and its dependence on the direction and angular instant in which it are exerted is evaluated. It is observed how for some specific configurations this magnitude is negative, implying that the system is capable of accelerating when subjected to a brake or load on it.
SCIENCE
TechHive

The Lumin Edge smart energy system tracks and manages a home’s electricity consumption

Lumin Edge is different than most of the electricity-tracking systems we’ve seen. Whereas its competitors attach to the wires coming in to your electrical panel from your utility and rely on algorithms to identify which devices are consuming electricity, Lumin Edge uses modules that connect in-line with the power cords for your major electrical appliances and your HVAC system. The modules therefore know exactly which appliances they’re monitoring, and they send this information to a hub that connects to your router. You can monitor this information using Lumin’s smartphone app.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Reference excitation energies of increasingly large molecules: a QMC study of cyanine dyes

We revisit here the lowest vertical excitations of cyanine dyes using quantum Monte Carlo and leverage on recent developments to systematically improve on previous results. In particular, we employ a protocol for the construction of compact and accurate multi-determinant Jastrow-Slater wave functions for multiple states, which we have recently validated on the excited-state properties of several small prototypical molecules. Here, we obtain quantum Monte Carlo excitation energies in excellent agreement with high-level coupled cluster for all the cyanines where the coupled cluster method is applicable. Furthermore, we push our protocol to longer chains, demonstrating that quantum Monte Carlo is a viable methodology to establish reference data at system sizes which are hard to reach with other high-end approaches of similar accuracy. Finally, we determine which ingredients are key to an accurate treatment of these challenging systems and rationalize why a description of the excitation based on only active $\pi$ orbitals lacks the desired accuracy for the shorter chains.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Dynamical synthesis of 4He in the scission phase of nuclear fission

In the exothermic process of fission decay, an atomic nucleus splits into two or more independent fragments. Several aspects of nuclear fission are not properly understood, in particular the formation of the neck between the nascent fragments, and the subsequent mechanism of scission into two or more independent fragments. Using an implementation of time-dependent density functional theory, based on a relativistic energy density functional and including pairing correlations, we analyze the final phase of the process of induced fission of $^{240}$Pu, and show that the time-scale of neck formation coincides with the assembly of two $\alpha$-like clusters (less than 1 zs = 10$^{-21}$ s). Because of its much larger binding energy, the dynamical synthesis of 4He in the neck predominates over other light clusters, e.g., $^3$H and $^6$He. At the instant of scission the neck ruptures exactly between the two $\alpha$-like clusters, which separate because of the Coulomb repulsion and are eventually absorbed by the two emerging fragments. The newly proposed mechanism of light charged clusters formation at scission provides a natural explanation of ternary fission.
CHEMISTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Gravity Energy Storage Systems Market Planning Structure - Research 2021-2027 | Research Informatic

Research Informatic announces the release of the Gravity Energy Storage Systems market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Gravity Energy Storage Systems research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Energy and Power industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Kinetic model of excitation of pairing vibrations in superfluid nuclei

Excitation of pairing vibrations in superfluid nuclei is studied by using a kinetic model based on the Vlasov equation with pairing, derived from the time-dependent Hartree-Fock-Bogolyubov theory. The anomalous density response function is used to find the monopole pairing mode and the dynamic variation of the pairing gap associated with this mode. The spectroscopic factor for the excitation of monopole pairing vibrations in two-neutron transfer reaction is estimated. It is found that the pairing correlations give rise to the same coherent contribution to the semiclassical spectroscopic factor as to the corresponding quantum expression, which is essentially determined by the distribution of the neutron levels near the Fermi energy. A numerical evaluation of the reduced spectroscopic factor for the excitation of monopole pairing vibrations in two-neutron transfer reaction in superfluid nuclei shows that it does not exceed several percent of the spectroscopic factor for the transfer of two neutrons to the ground state. This estimate is in agreement with the experimental data obtained for the ratio of the cross section for the excitation of 0+state in the (p,t) reaction in the energy region of double pairing gap to the cross section for the excitation of the ground state for superfluid nuclei of the rare-earth and actinide regions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Importance sampling approach to chance-constrained DC optimal power flow

Despite significant economic and ecological effects, a higher level of renewable energy generation leads to increased uncertainty and variability in power injections, thus compromising grid reliability. In order to improve power grid security, we investigate a joint chance-constrained (CC) direct current (DC) optimal power flow (OPF) problem. The problem aims to find economically optimal power generation while guaranteeing that all power generation, line flows, and voltages simultaneously remain within their bounds with a pre-defined probability. Unfortunately, the problem is computationally intractable even if the distribution of renewables fluctuations is specified. Moreover, existing approximate solutions to the joint CC OPF problem are overly conservative, and therefore have less value for the operational practice. This paper proposes an importance sampling approach to the CC DC OPF problem, which yields better complexity and accuracy than current state-of-the-art methods. The algorithm efficiently reduces the number of scenarios by generating and using only the most important of them, thus enabling real-time solutions for test cases with up to several hundred buses.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
arxiv.org

Superconductivity and parity preservation in as-grown In islands on InAs nanowires

Martin Saurbrey Bjergfelt, Damon J. Carrad, Thomas Kanne, Erik Johnson, Elisabetta M. Fiordaliso, Thomas Sand Jespersen, Jesper Nygård. We report in-situ synthesis of crystalline indium islands on InAs nanowires grown by molecular beam epitaxy. Structural analysis by transmission electron microscopy showed that In crystals grew in a tetragonal body-centred crystal structure within two families of orientations relative to wurtzite InAs. The crystalline islands had lengths < 500 nm and low-energy surfaces, suggesting that growth was driven mainly by surface energy minimization. Electrical transport through In/InAs devices exhibited Cooper pair charging, evidencing charge parity preservation and a pristine In/InAs interface, with an induced superconducting gap ~ 0.45 meV. Cooper pair charging persisted to temperatures > 1.2 K and magnetic fields ~ 0.7 T, demonstrating that In/InAs hybrids belong to an expanding class of semiconductor/superconductor hybrids operating over a wider parameter space than state-of-the-art Al-based hybrids. Engineering crystal morphology while isolating single islands using shadow epitaxy provides an interesting alternative to previous semiconductor/superconductor hybrid morphologies and device geometries.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Hyperfine Interaction in a MoS$_2$ Quantum Dot: Decoherence of a Spin-Valley Qubit

A successful and promising device for the physical implementation of electron spin-valley based qubits is the Transition Metal Dichalcogenide monolayer (TMD-ML) semiconductor quantum dot. The electron spin in TMD-ML semiconductor quantum dots can be isolated and controlled with high accuracy, but it still suffers from decoherence due to the unavoidable coupling with the surrounding environment, such as nuclear spin environments. A common tool to investigate systems like the one considered in this work is the density matrix formalism by presenting an exact master equation for a central spin (spin-qubit) system in a time-dependent and coupled to a nuclear spin bath in terms of hyperfine interaction. The master equation provides a unified description of the dynamics of the central spin. Analyzing this in more detail, we calculate fidelity loss due to the Overhauser field from hyperfine interaction in a wide range number of nuclear spins $\mathcal{N}$.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Elucidating the local atomic and electronic structure of amorphous oxidized superconducting niobium films

Thomas F. Harrelson, Evan Sheridan, Ellis Kennedy, John Vinson, Alpha T. N'Diaye, M. Virginia P. Altoé, Adam Schwartzberg, Irfan Siddiqi, D. Frank Ogletree, Mary C. Scott, Sinéad M. Griffin. Qubits made from superconducting materials are a mature platform for quantum information science application such as quantum computing. However, materials-based losses...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Pressure induced superconductivity in WB2 and ReB2 through modifying the B layers

Cuiying Pei, Jianfeng Zhang, Chunsheng Gong, Qi Wang, Lingling Gao, Yi Zhao, Shangjie Tian, Weizheng Cao, Changhua Li, Zhong-Yi Lu, Hechang Lei, Kai Liu, Yanpeng Qi. The recent discovery of superconductivity up to 32 K in the pressurized MoB2 reignites the interests in exploring high-Tc superconductors in transition-metal diborides. Inspired by that work, we turn our attention to the 5d transition-metal diborides. Here we systematically investigate the responses of both structural and physical properties of WB2 and ReB2 to external pressure, which possess different types of boron layers. Similar to MoB2, the pressure-induced superconductivity was also observed in WB2 above 60 GPa with a maximum Tc of 15 K at 100 GPa, while no superconductivity was detected in ReB2 in this pressure range. Interestingly, the structures at ambient pressure for both WB2 and ReB2 persist to high pressure without structural phase transitions. Theoretical calculations suggest that the ratio of flat boron layers in this class of transition-metal diborides may be crucial for the appearance of high Tc. The combined theoretical and experimental results highlight the effect of geometry of boron layers on superconductivity and shed light on the exploration of novel high-Tc superconductors in borides.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Plasma asymmetry, electron and ion energy distribution function in capacitive discharges excited by tailored waveforms

Using particle-in-cell simulation technique, we investigate the plasma and ionization asymmetry, electron and ion energy distribution function in capacitive discharges excited by tailored waveforms. At a base frequency of 13.56 MHz, three different waveforms namely, sinusoidal, saw-tooth, and square are applied for a constant current density of 50 A/m2 and 5 mTorr argon gas pressure. The simulation results show that the square waveform produces the highest plasma density in the discharge, whereas maximum asymmetry is observed for plasma excited by sawtooth like waveform. Both square and sawtooth waveforms generate multiple beams of high-energy electrons from near to the expanding phase of the sheath edge followed by the high-frequency modulations up to 100 MHz on the instantaneous sheath position. The electron energy distribution function depicts 3 electron temperature and highly elevated tail-end electrons for the square waveform in comparison to the sinusoidal and sawtooth waveform. The ion energy distribution function is bimodal at both powered and grounded electrodes with a large asymmetry and narrow type distribution in the case of sawtooth like waveform. These results suggest that the choice of the waveform is highly critical for achieving maximum asymmetry and plasma density simultaneously in the discharge.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Effective acetylene length dependence of the elastic properties of different kinds of graphynes

Graphyne is a planar network of connected carbon chains, each formed by $n$ acetylene linkages. Uncountable ways to make these connections lead to uncountable structural graphyne families (GFs). As the synthesis of graphynes with $n > 1$ has been reported in literature, it is of interest to find out how their physical properties depend on $n$ for each possible GF. Although literature already present specific models to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of specific GFs, there is not yet enough amount of data for the physical properties of different graphynes with different values of $n$. Based on fully atomistic molecular dynamics simulations, the Young's modulus, shear modulus, linear compressibility and Poisson's ratio of 10 graphyne members of 7 different GFs are calculated. A simple elastic model consisting of a serial combination of $n$ springs is proposed to describe the dependence on $n$ of the elastic properties of these 7 GFs. We show that except for the Poisson's ratio, this simple unique elastic model is able to numerically describe, with good precision, the Young's modulus, shear modulus and linear compressibility of all different graphynes, including anisotropy and negative values of linear compressibility of some GFs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Muons as a tool for background rejection in Imaging Atmospheric Cherenkov Telescope arrays

The presence of muons in air-showers initiated by cosmic ray protons and nuclei is well established as a powerful tool to separate such showers from those initiated by gamma rays. However, so far this approach has been fully exploited only for ground level particle detecting arrays. We explore the feasibility of using Cherenkov light from muons as a background rejection tool for imaging atmospheric Cherenkov telescope arrays at the highest energies. We adopt an analytical model of the Cherenkov light from individual muons to allow rapid simulation of a large number of showers in a hybrid mode. This allows us to explore the very high background rejection power regime at acceptable cost in terms of computing time. We show that for very large ($\gtrsim$20 m mirror diameter) telescopes, efficient identification of muon light can potentially lead to background rejection levels up to 10$^{-5}$ whilst retaining high efficiency for gamma rays. While many challenges remain in the effective exploitation of the muon Cherenkov light in the data analysis for imaging Cherenkov telescope arrays, our study indicates that for arrays containing at least one large telescope, this is a very worthwhile endeavor.
ASTRONOMY

