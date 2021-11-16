You’ll Put Your Eye Out (Derby Dinner Playhouse)

The sixtieth animated movie to come from the Disney Animation Studios canon, Encanto, is a study in familial bonds, in altruism, obligation, and discovering self-worth in the face of nonconformity. Directed by Zootopia’s Byron Howard and Jared Bush, with co-direction from Charise Castro Smith, the film is a colorful, musical fantasy with songs penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Set in a gorgeous, mythical version of a Colombian mountain village, it focuses on the Madrigal family – a matriarchal clan headed by the stern Abuela Alma (voiced by Maria Cecilia Botero), whose flight with her infant triplets as a refugee many years prior to the start of the story lost her the father of her children, and gained her family a strange magical candle that blessed her children and their children thereafter with unusual gifts.

