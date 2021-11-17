ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police Beat: Misplaced tent

By About the Writer
theeasterner.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring EWU’s football game against the Montana State Bobcats, students refused to take down their tent in Parking Lot 7 on campus. This led to the police getting involved and Disorderly Conduct being called against the students. 11/7/21 Attempted Assault Outside of JFK Library. An attempted assault of a...

theeasterner.org

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Police beat for Thursday, Nov. 18

• Claude D. Morris, 39, of 621 S. Kosciusko St. was arrested at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of criminal trespassing to property. • Daniel C. Scholfield, 66, of Jacksonville was cited on a charge of failing to yield at an intersection after the car he was driving and another vehicle collided at 6:53 a.m. Wednesday at Hoagland Boulevard and Gladstone Avenue. The driver of the second vehicle was not identified.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Police Beat 11/5/2021: No harm, all foul

If you need a good laugh or a reason to sober up during the last stretch of the semester, check out this week's edition of police beat! This week, Vic fills you in on the dance professor that got a DUI on a school day, Annabel recounts a minor in possession incident and Kate tells you the story of a guy who lost his wallet and found a date in court.
TUCSON, AZ
Orange Leader

Orange Police Beat 10.29-11.4.21

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from October 29 – November 4, 2021:. Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Strickland and Camelia. Follow up investigation at the 4000 block of Sikes Road. Warrant at the 2900 block of MacArthur Drive. Assault at the 1200...
easyreadernews.com

Redondo Beach Police Beat

Oct. 15-21 -In the 210 block of Artesia Blvd., a suspect picked a lock on a secruity fence and broke into a plastic storage shed. No loss was reported. -In the 210 block of Dufour Avenue, a suspect typed a code at a front doorof a property to take items. Losses reported included an Amazone package containing a watch cable, Codax adapter and three Linter washing machine filters.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Night beat: A first look at overnight police news

• A juvenile threw eggs at a residence in the 200 block of Orchard Cove St., according to a report filed at 3:34 p.m. Sunday. • An XBox was taken from a residence in the 500 block of North Church Street, according to a report filed at 3:10 p.m. Sunday.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, November 14th, 2021

Centralia Police arrested a 27-year-old Centralia man for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal damage to state-supported property. Ethan Suthey of Nelms Street was taken to the Marion County Jail.
CENTRALIA, IL
fox26houston.com

Father stabbed to death by teenage daughter in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together a deadly stabbing in west Houston overnight Saturday, where police say a father was stabbed by his teenage daughter. It happened at an apartment in the 2000 block of Bentworth around 2 a.m. That's when officials say an unidentified teenager, 17, got into an argument with her father, and things got heated.
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Police charged in death of Black man shot 76 times in Atlanta

Two law enforcement officers have been charged over the killing of a man in Atlanta who was shot 76 times during an arrest attempt.Jamarion Robinson, 26, was hit dozens of times by police as 16 officers broke down the door and raided his girlfriend’s home in 2016.The incident took place because police officers believed the former college football player was responsible for pointing a gun at Atlanta officers and fleeing.Eric Heinze, an assistant chief inspector with the US Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officer working with the task force, have now been...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Beat#Ewu#The Montana State Bobcats#Elm
potomaclocal.com

Police beat: Wanted woman pulled from Aquia Creek

From the Stafford sheriff’s office: A Stafford woman was unable to swim away from justice during an early morning disturbance on Barge Lane. This morning at 1 a.m. Deputy E.R. Houde responded to Barge Lane for a disturbance involving Jessica Orlikoff Nageotte, 30. Deputy Houde believed there were active warrants for Nageotte, and the Emergency Communications Center confirmed not only were there active warrants in Stafford, but she was also wanted in Prince William County.
STAFFORD, VA
Fox News

Police search for Florida man who beat seagull with a shovel

A man is wanted after he beat a seagull with a shovel on the beach in Marco Island, Florida. According to Wink News, the graphic attack was witnessed by fellow beachgoers. "I think it’s a pretty terrible thing," said Craig Jobin who was on-site during the attack. "I’m amazed that he got away without somebody responding to him, you know, trying to stand up for the seagull or whatever."
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
potomaclocal.com

Police beat: Mothers, infants involved in series of domestic abuse calls

From Prince William police: Malicious Wounding | Domestic Related – On November 8 at 12:53PM, officers responded to the Shenandoah Station Apartments located in the 19300 block of Belleau Wood Dr. in Triangle (22172) to investigate a domestic. The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that an acquaintance, identified as the accused, entered her apartment, and began a verbal altercation. During the encounter, the accused forcefully grabbed the infant child from the victim’s arms and ran into another room. When the victim entered the room after the accused, he struck her with a glass figurine on the head. The victim was able to take the infant child and went to a neighboring apartment where police were contacted. The accused fled prior to police arrival. The victim reported minor injuries and no injuries were sustained by the infant. Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Travis Xavier TIMMONS. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, November 13th, 2021

A 45-year-old Odin resident has been arrested for domestic battery. Deanna Machak of Olive Avenue in rural Odin was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies. 25-year-old Jason Reynolds of Chicago turned himself in on an outstanding Marion County misdemeanor warrant. He posted $250 bond and was released.
MARION COUNTY, IL
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy