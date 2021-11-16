ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

$B_c^+$ Formation from Random Charm and Anti-bottom Quarks in the Quark-Gluon Plasma

By Baoyi Chen, Liuyuan Wen, Yunpeng Liu
arxiv.org
 8 days ago

We study the $\Bc$ production in Pb-Pb collisions at $\sqrt{s_{NN}}=5.02$ TeV. In the quark-gluon plasma (QGP) produced in heavy-ion collisions, heavy quarks make random motions with the energy loss. We employ the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Free energies of membrane stalk formation from a lipidomics perspective

Many biological membranes are asymmetric and exhibit complex lipid composition, comprising hundreds of distinct chemical species. Identifying the biological function and advantage of this complexity is a central goal of membrane biology. Here, we study how membrane complexity controls the energetics of the first steps of membrane fusions, that is, the formation of a stalk. We first present a computationally efficient method for simulating thermodynamically reversible pathways of stalk formation at coarse-grained resolution. The method reveals that the inner leaflet of a typical plasma membrane is far more fusogenic than the outer leaflet, which is likely an adaptation to evolutionary pressure. To rationalize these findings by the distinct lipid compositions, we computed ~200 free energies of stalk formation in membranes with different lipid head groups, tail lengths, tail unsaturations, and sterol content. In summary, the simulations reveal a drastic influence of the lipid composition on stalk formation and a comprehensive fusogenicity map of many biologically relevant lipid classes.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Stochastic and Quantum Dynamics of Repulsive Particles: from Random Matrix Theory to Trapped Fermions

This statistical physics thesis focuses on the study of three kinds of systems which display repulsive interactions: eigenvalues of random matrices, non-crossing random walks and trapped fermions. These systems share many links, which can be exhibited not only at the level of their static version, but also at the level of their dynamical version. We present a combined analysis of these systems, employing tools of random matrix theory and stochastic calculus as well as tools of quantum mechanics, in order to solve some original problems. Further from the detailed presentation of the field and the report of the results obtained during the PhD, the different themes exposed in the chapters of the thesis allow for perspectives on related issues.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Precision bottomonium properties and b quark mass from lattice QCD

As tests of QCD in the bottomonium system, we give the most accurate results to date for the ground-state hyperfine splitting and the $\Upsilon$ leptonic width from full lattice QCD. These quantities are both accurately known from experiment, so can provide a good test of $b$ physics, but previous lattice results have been rather imprecise. We also test the impact on these quantities of the $b$ quark's electric charge. Our results are: $M_{\Upsilon}-M_{\eta_b} = $ 57.5(2.3)(1.0) MeV (where the second uncertainty comes from neglect of quark-line disconnected correlation functions) and decay constants, $f_{\eta_b} =$ 724(12) MeV and $f_{\Upsilon} =$ 677.2(9.7) MeV, giving $\Gamma(\Upsilon \rightarrow e^+e^-) =$ 1.292(37)(3) keV. We also give a new determination of the ratio of the masses for $b$ and $c$ quarks that is completely nonperturbative in lattice QCD and includes the calculation of QED effects for the first time. This gives a result for the $b$ quark mass of $\overline{m}_b(\overline{m}_b,n_f=5) =$ 4.202(21) GeV.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

All-multiplicity amplitudes with four massive quarks and identical-helicity gluons

We explore the on-shell recursion for tree-level scattering amplitudes with massive spinning particles. Based on the factorization structure encoded in the same way by two different recursion relations, we conjecture an all-multiplicity formula for two gauged massive particles of arbitrarily spin and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. Specializing to quantum chromodynamics (QCD), we solve the on-shell recursion relations in the presence of two pairs of massive quarks and an arbitrary number of identical-helicity gluons. We find closed-form expressions for the two distinct families of color-ordered four-quark amplitudes, in which all gluons comprise a single color-adjacent set. We compare the efficiency of the numerical evaluation of the resulting analytic formulae against a numerical implementation of the off-shell Berends-Giele recursion. We find the simpler expression to be faster for any number of particles, whereas the more complicated formula takes a comparable time to evaluate until eventually taking the lead at multiplicities > 15. Our analytic results are provided in a computer-readable format as two ancillary files.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Quarks#Ion#Collisions#Experimental Data#Qgp#Icm
arxiv.org

Nonperturbative excitations in overoccupied gluon plasmas

Motivated by the early-time dynamics of the quark-gluon plasma in high-energy heavy-ion collisions, we extract gluonic spectral functions of overoccupied gauge theories far from equilibrium using classical-statistical lattice simulations and linear response theory. In 3+1 dimensions we find that the spectral function exhibits quasiparticle excitations at all momenta that are mostly consistent with perturbative hard-thermal loop predictions, while partially showing nonperturbative deviations. In contrast, the structure of excitations in 2+1 dimensions is nontrivial and nonperturbative. These nonperturbative interactions lead to broad excitation peaks in the spectral function, demonstrating the absence of soft quasiparticles in these theories. This also suggests that there may be significant nonperturbative corrections present in systems with large momentum anisotropy, which are relevant to phenomenological applications in heavy-ion collisions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Dragging heavy quark in an anisotropic QCD medium beyond the static limit

Heavy quark dynamics in an anisotropic QCD medium have been analyzed within the Fokker-Planck approach. Heavy quark drag force and momentum diffusion tensor have been decomposed by employing a general tensor basis for an anisotropic medium. Depending upon the relative orientation of the direction of the momentum anisotropy of the medium and heavy quark motion, two drag and four diffusion coefficients have been estimated in the anisotropic QCD medium. The relative significance of different components of drag and momentum diffusion coefficients has been explored. The dependence of the angle between the anisotropic vector and heavy quark motion to the drag and diffusion coefficients has also been studied. Further, the energy loss of heavy quarks due to the elastic collisional process in an anisotropic medium has been studied. It is seen that the anisotropic contributions to heavy quark transport coefficients and its collisional energy loss have a strong dependence on the direction and strength of momentum anisotropy in the QCD medium.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Determining the gluon condensate with DIS experiments at small Bjorken parameter regime

Using gauge/gravity duality we study deep inelastic scattering (DIS) of a lepton with a proton target in presence of gluon condensation. We adopt a modified AdS5 background in which the modification parameter c corresponds to the gluon condensation in the boundary theory. Firstly we study electromagnetic field in such a scattering. Our results show that presence of c strengthen magnitude of electromagnetic field. In the next step, we find baryonic states wave function equations in which mass of the proton target demands contribution of only small values of c. As our main aim is determining value of this parameter, we find $c=0.0120 \pm 0.0005 GeV^4$ from experimental data. Proceeding by electromagnetic field and baryonic states, we derive the holographic interaction action that is related to amplitude of the scattering. Eventually we compute the corresponding structure functions as functions of Bjorken parameter x and the momentum lepton transfers q numerically. Comparing Jlab Hall C data with our theoretical results at small values of x, we find that at regime of small Bjorken parameter there is a good agreement between theory and phenomenology.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Short-Distance Structure of Unpolarized Gluon Pseudodistributions

We present the results that form the basis for calculations of the unpolarized gluon parton distributions (PDFs) using the pseudo-PDF approach. We give the results for the most complicated box diagram both for gluon bilocal operators with arbitrary indices, and for combinations of indices corresponding to three matrix elements that are most convenient to extract the twist-2 invariant amplitude. We also present detailed results for the gluon-quark transition diagram. The additional results for the box diagram and the gluon-quark contribution may be used for extractions of the gluon PDF from different matrix elements, with a possible cross-check of the results obtained in this way.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Spectral functions of heavy quarkonia in a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma

We study the properties of quarkonia inside a bulk-viscous quark gluon plasma. The non-equilibrium nature of the medium is encoded in the deformed distribution functions of thermal quarks and gluons, with which we compute the dielectric permittivity within the hard thermal loop approximation at one-loop. The modified dielectric permittivity is used to calculate the in-medium heavy quark potential, and using the potential we compute spectral functions, which reflect the physical properties of heavy quarkonia. We discuss how the bulk viscous effect influences quantities such as binding energies and thermal widths. Based on those properties, we discuss the implications of the bulk viscous effect on the physical observables such as $ \psi' $ to $ J/\psi $ ratio and the nuclear modification factor, $R_{AA}$. In particular, we argue that the nuclear modification factors of excited and ground states show different sensitivities to the bulk viscous nature of a plasma, which is potentially useful for the critical point search.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hadron-quark Pasta Phase in Massive Neutron Stars

The structured hadron-quark mixed phase, known as the pasta phase, is expected to appear in the core of massive neutron stars. Motivated by the recent advances in astrophysical observations, we explore the possibility of the appearance of quarks inside neutron stars and check its compatibility with current constraints. We investigate the properties of the hadron-quark pasta phases and their influences on the equation of state (EOS) for neutron stars. In this work, we extend the energy minimization (EM) method to describe the hadron-quark pasta phase, where the surface and Coulomb contributions are included in the minimization procedure. By allowing different electron densities in the hadronic and quark matter phases, the total electron chemical potential with the electric potential remains constant, and local ? equilibrium is achieved inside the Wigner-Seitz cell. The mixed phase described in the EM method shows the features lying between the Gibbs and Maxwell constructions, which is helpful for understanding the transition from the Gibbs construction (GC) to the Maxwell construction (MC) with increasing surface tension. We employ the relativistic mean-field model to describe the hadronic matter, while the quark matter is described by the MIT bag model with vector interactions. It is found that the vector interactions among quarks can significantly stiffen the EOS at high densities and help enhance the maximum mass of neutron stars. Other parameters like the bag constant can also affect the deconfinement phase transition in neutron stars. Our results show that hadron-quark pasta phases may appear in the core of massive neutron stars that can be compatible with current observational constraints.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Evaporation Dynamics of Sessile Saline Microdroplets in Oil

Ruel Cedeno (CINaM), Romain Grossier (CINaM), Nadine Candoni (CINaM), Adrian Flood, Stéphane Veesler (CINaM) The occurrence of concentration and temperature gradients in saline microdroplets evaporating directly in air makes them unsuitable for nucleation studies where homogeneous composition is required. This can be addressed by immersing the droplet in oil under regulated humidity and reducing the volume to the picoliter range. However, the evaporation dynamics of such a system is not well understood. In this work, we present evaporation models applicable for arrays of sessile microdroplets with dissolved solute submerged in a thin layer of oil. Our model accounts for the variable diffusion distance due to the presence of the oil film separating the droplet and air, the diffusive interaction of neighboring droplets, as well as the variation of the solution density and water activity due to the evolving solute concentration. Our model shows excellent agreement with experimental data for both pure water and NaCl solution. With this model, we demonstrate that assuming a constant evaporation rate and neglecting the diffusive interactions can lead to severe inaccuracies in the measurement of droplet concentration particularly during nucleation experiments. Given the significance of droplet evaporation in a wide array of scientific and industrial applications, the models and insights presented herein would be of great value to many fields of interest.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Search for a heavy resonance decaying into a top quark and a W boson in the lepton+jets final state at $\sqrt{s}$= 13 TeV

A search for a heavy resonance decaying into a top quark and a W boson in proton-proton collisions at $\sqrt{s}$ = 13 TeV is presented. The data analyzed were recorded with the CMS detector at the LHC and correspond to an integrated luminosity of 138 fb$^{-1}$. The top quark is reconstructed as a single jet and the W boson, from its decay into an electron or muon and the corresponding neutrino. A top quark tagging technique based on jet clustering with a variable distance parameter and simultaneous jet grooming is used to identify jets from the collimated top quark decay. The results are interpreted in the context of two benchmark models, where the heavy resonance is either an excited bottom quark b$^*$ or a vector-like quark B. A statistical combination with an earlier search by the CMS Collaboration in the all-hadronic final state is performed to place upper cross section limits on these two models. The new analysis extends the lower range of resonance mass probed from 1.4 down to 0.7 TeV. For left-handed, right-handed, and vector-like couplings, b$^*$ masses up to 3.0, 3.0, and 3.2 TeV are excluded at 95% confidence level, respectively. The observed upper limits represent the most stringent constraints on the b$^*$ model to date.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Universal expansions of scattering amplitudes for gravitons, gluons and Goldstone particles

Tree-level scattering amplitudes for gravitons, gluons and Goldstone particles in any dimensions are strongly constrained by basic principles, and they are intimately related to each other via various relations. We study two types of "universal expansions" with respect to gauge bosons and Goldstone bosons: the former express tree amplitudes in Einstein gravity (Yang-Mills) as linear combinations of single-trace Einstein-Yang-Mills (Yang-Mills-$\phi^3$) amplitudes with coefficients given by Lorentz products of polarizations and momenta; the latter express tree amplitudes in non-linear sigma model, (Dirac-)Born-Infeld and a special Galileon theory, as linear combinations of single-trace mixed amplitudes with particles of lower "degree of Adler's zero" and coefficients given by products of Mandelstam variables. We trace the origin of gauge-theory expansions to the powerful uniqueness theorem based on gauge invariance, and expansions in effective field theories can be derived from gauge-theory ones via a special dimension reduction.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Improving the cold quark-matter pressure via soft interactions at N3LO

The propagation of long-wavelength gluons through a dense QCD medium at high baryon chemical potential mu_B is qualitatively modified by the effects of screening, arising from scatterings off the high-momentum quarks in the medium. This same screening phenomenon also impacts gluons occurring in loop corrections to the pressure of cold quark matter, leading to contributions from the parametric scale Sqrt(alpha_s)*mu_B, starting at next-to-next-to-leading order (N2LO) in the strong coupling constant alpha_s. At next-to-next-to-next-to-leading order (N3LO), interactions between these long-wavelength gluonic modes contribute to the pressure. These interaction corrections have recently been computed in arXiv:2103.07427 and arXiv:2103.05658, and the inclusion of these interactions slightly improves the convergence of the equation of state of cold quark matter. In these proceedings, we present these results and provide details summarizing how this lengthy calculation was performed.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

One-loop matching for quark dipole operators in a gradient-flow scheme

The quark chromoelectric dipole (qCEDM) operator is a CP-violating operator describing, at hadronic energies, beyond-the-standard-model contributions to the electric dipole moment of particles with nonzero spin. In this paper we define renormalized dipole operators in a regularization-independent scheme using the gradient flow, and we perform the matching at one loop in perturbation theory to renormalized operators of the same and lower dimension in the more familiar MS scheme. We also determine the matching coefficients for the quark chromomagnetic dipole operator (qCMDM), which contributes, for example, to matrix elements relevant to CP-violating and CP-conserving kaon decays. The calculation provides a basis for future lattice QCD computations of hadronic matrix elements of the qCEDM and qCMDM operators.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Modeling ultrafast demagnetization and spin transport: the interplay of spin-polarized electrons and thermal magnons

We theoretically investigate laser-induced spin transport in metallic magnetic heterostructures using an effective spin transport description that treats itinerant electrons and thermal magnons on an equal footing. Electron-magnon scattering is included and taken as the driving force for ultrafast demagnetization. We assume that in the low-fluence limit the magnon system remains in a quasi-equilibrium, allowing a transient nonzero magnon chemical potential. In combination with the diffusive transport equations for the itinerant electrons, the description is used to chart the full spin dynamics within the heterostructure. In agreement with recent experiments, we find that in case the spin-current-receiving material includes an efficient spin dissipation channel, the interfacial spin current becomes directly proportional to the temporal derivative of the magnetization. Based on an analytical calculation, we discuss that other relations between the spin current and magnetization may arise in case the spin-current-receiving material displays inefficient spin-flip scattering. Finally, we discuss the role of (interfacial) magnon transport and show that, a priori, it cannot be neglected. However, its significance strongly depends on the system parameters.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Hybrid mapping of the Einstein ring in M87

We present a reanalysis of the EHT 228 GHz observations of M87. We apply traditional hybrid mapping techniques to the publicly available `network-calibrated' data. We explore the impact on the final image of different starting models, including: a point source, a disk, an annulus, a Gaussian, and an asymmetric double Gaussian. The images converge to an extended source with a size $\sim 44~\mu$as. Starting with the annulus and disk models leads to images with the lowest noise, smallest off-source artifacts, and better closure residuals. The source appears as a ring, or edge-brightened disk, with higher surface brightness in the southern half, consistent with previous results. Starting with the other models leads to a surface brightness distribution with a similar size, and an internal depression, but not as clearly ring-like. A consideration of visibility amplitudes vs. UV-distance argues for a roughly circularly symmetric structure of $\sim 50~\mu$as scale, with a sharp-edge, based on a prominent minimum in the UV-distribution, and the amplitude of the secondary peak in the UV-plot is more consistent with an annular model than a flat disk model. With further processing, we find a possible modest extension from the ring toward the southwest, in a direction consistent with the southern limb of the jet seen on 3mm VLBI images on a factor of few larger scales. However, this extension appears along the direction of one of the principle sidelobes of the synthesized beam, and hence requires testing with better UV-coverage.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz for 1D Hubbard chains in a broad range of parameter values

Hybrid quantum-classical algorithms have been proposed to circumvent noise limitations in quantum computers. Such algorithms delegate only a calculation of the expectation value to the quantum computer. Among them, the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE) has been implemented to study molecules and condensed matter systems on small size quantum computers. Condensed matter systems described by the Hubbard model exhibit a rich phase diagram alongside exotic states of matter. In this manuscript, we try to answer the question: how much of the underlying physics of a 1D Hubbard chain is described by a problem-inspired Variational Hamiltonian Ansatz (VHA) in a broad range of parameter values ? We start by probing how much does the solution increases fidelity with increasing ansatz complexity. Our findings suggest that even low fidelity solutions capture energy and number of doubly occupied sites well, while spin-spin correlations are not well captured even when the solution is of high fidelity. Our powerful simulation platform allows us to incorporate a realistic noise model and show a successful implementation of a noise-mitigation strategy - the Richardson extrapolation.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The Spatial Evolution of Young Massive Clusters III. Effect of the Gaia Filter on 2D Spatial Distribution Studies

[Context.] Gaia is limited in the optical down to G~21 mag so it is essential to understand the biases introduced by a magnitude limited sample on spatial distribution studies. [Aims.] To ascertain how sample incompleteness in Gaia observations of young clusters affects the local spatial analysis tool INDICATE and subsequently the perceived spatial properties of these clusters. [Methods.] We created a mock Gaia cluster catalogue from a synthetic dataset using the observation generating tool MYOSOTIS. The effect of cluster distance, uniform and variable extinction, binary fraction, population masking by the point spread function wings of high mass members, and contrast sensitivity limits on the trends identified by INDICATE are explored. A comparison of the typical index values derived by INDICATE for members of the synthetic dataset and their corresponding mock Gaia catalogue observations is made to identify any significant changes. [Results.] We typically find only small variations in the pre- and post- observation index values of cluster populations, which can increase as a function of incompleteness percentage and binarity. No significant strengthening, or false signatures, of stellar concentrations are found but real signatures may be diluted. Conclusions drawn about the spatial behaviour of Gaia observed cluster populations which are, and are not, associated with their natal nebulosity are reliable for most clusters but the perceived behaviours of individual members can change so INDICATE should be used as a measure of spatial behaviours between members as a function of their intrinsic properties (mass, age, object type etc.), rather than to draw conclusions about any specific observed member. [Conclusions.] INDICATE is a robust spatial analysis tool to reliably study Gaia observed young cluster populations within 1 kpc, up to a sample incompleteness of 83.3% and binarity of 50%.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Instantaneous normal modes of a glass-forming liquid during the relaxation process

Understanding glass formation by quenching remains a challenge in soft condensed matter physics. Recent numerical studies on steepest descent dynamics, which is one of the simplest models of quenching, revealed that quenched liquids undergo slow relaxation with a power law towards mechanical equilibrium and that local rearrangements of particles govern the late stage of the process. These advances motivate the detailed study of instantaneous normal modes during the relaxation process because they are significant in the dynamics governed by stationary points of the potential energy landscape. Here, we performed a normal mode analysis of configurations during relaxation and found that unstable localized modes dominate the dynamics. We also observed power-law relations between several fundamental observables and a stretched exponential law in the most unstable mode of a configuration. These findings substantiate our naive expectation about the relaxation dynamics based on quantitative analysis.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy