Fleet Space raises $26.4 million in Series B round

Generate Biomedicines is touting a platform-based approach to drug development, but with its own spin: a focus on proteins. Generate’s thesis is simple: Rather than making connections between targets and proteins that already exist in nature (or, most often, in scientific data and literature), it aims to understand the big picture — “foundational principles” about how proteins are made and why they do what they do (which is, basically everything, in the body). The ultimate goal is to use this knowledge to make novel proteins that could one day perform “the majority of life’s functions,” as Mike Nally, the CEO of Generate Biomedicines, told TechCrunch.

