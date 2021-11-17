ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleet Space raises $26.4 million in Series B round

By Debra Werner
SpaceNews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO – Fleet Space Technologies raised $26.4 million in a Series B investment round that puts a value of $126 million on the Australian startup establishing an internet-of-things satellite constellation. The Series B funding round was led by existing Fleet Space...

spacenews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Satellite Constellation#Fleet Space Technologies#Australian#Artesian Venture Partners#Blackbird Ventures#Alumni Ventures
