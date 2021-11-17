ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Faces a Multitude of Villains in New 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Trailer

By Althea Legaspi
NewsTimes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Holland’s Peter Parker confesses that ever since he has been bitten by a spider, he’s only had one week that his life has felt normal, and things are definitely not normal in the new trailer for...

