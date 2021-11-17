Shawn Porter is a Wrecking Ball with a Grade-A Chin, but the Pick is Crawford
By Sean Nam
ib.tv
4 days ago
Terence Crawford will finally have a chance to reshape the narrative of his (so far) middling stint in the welterweight ranks when he defends his 147-pound bauble against the redoubtable Shawn Porter Saturday night at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Who knows, if the end result swings...
Errol Spence took a shot at Shawn Porter after his former opponent lost on Saturday night. Porter was defeated by Bud Crawford via 10th-round TKO in their welterweight title fight. Porter’s father Kenny stopped the fight after his son was knocked down twice in the 10th. Spence seemed in disbelief that Porter’s father would stop the fight and took a shot at Shawn over the matter.
Terence Crawford will face his toughest challenge yet to retain his WBO welterweight belt. Crawford has fended off Jose Benavidez Jr., Amir Khan, Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Kell Brook in four defenses of his belt, but on Saturday, the stakes will be raised as he faces Shawn Porter. Porter has, at...
Terence Crawford, who is known for being one of the top pound-for-pound boxers for quite some time now, took on Shawn Porter on Saturday night. The WBO welterweight title was on the line, and Crawford was naturally the huge favorite in the contest, coming in at betting odds of around -700. It didn’t look like it during the fight though, as it was a close and entertaining back and forth affair.
Terence Crawford didn’t have it all his way against Shawn Porter, but finished in style yet again, dropping Porter twice in the 10th round to score another stoppage win when Porter’s father and trainer Kenny stopped the bout. Crawford (38-0, 29 KO) got a ton of trouble from the always-determined...
Terence Crawford told Shawn Porter that he wanted to fight Errol Spence Jr. or Keith Thurman instead. Longtime boxing trainer Teddy Atlas said Crawford will leave Top Rank after he fights Porter. Pro-Bowl running back Frank Gore and former NBA All-Star Deron Williams have been added to the undercard of the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight. Today in the Fight Sports Daily News.
Terence Crawford's defense of his WBO welterweight championship against Shawn Porter on Saturday was slated as his biggest challenge to date. Crawford, ESPN's No. 2 pound-for-pound boxer, entered the bout in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a perfect 37-0 record, including 28 knockouts, under his belt. He once again left no...
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford stressed that Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is at the peak of his career but his time will also come. Canelo Alvarez has had a big year and his recent win over Caleb Plant saw him making history once again. His fellow world champion Terence Crawford, on the other hand, spent almost the entire 2021 without an elite-level opponent to share the ring with.
All good things must come to an end. After a 13-year pro career, Shawn Porter has announced his retirement from boxing. His announcement follows a 10th round stoppage loss to Terence Crawford during a WBO welterweight title fight. Andreas Hale of Sporting News first reported the news via Twitter during Porter’s post-fight press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday evening.
Nobody near or even approaching Terence Crawford’s level of boxing brilliance has to answer as many questions about their credentials as he does. Even though he’s easily among the best pugilists in the world, Crawford yet again has been peppered with inquiries about his position on the pound-for-pound rankings and his historical standing in the tradition-rich welterweight division heading into his next fight.
Jose Benavidez Jr. understood that his right leg would eventually become a hindrance when he accepted his shot at Terence Crawford’s WBO welterweight title. Benavidez ultimately determined that turning down the fight he wanted most would’ve been a bad business decision, so he challenged Crawford anyway in October 2018. Later in their fight, Benavidez noticeably favored a right leg that was badly damaged during a career-threatening, unsolved shooting in August 2016.
By Jeff Aronow: Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is putting in the hard work sparring with Shawn Porter this week for their respective fights against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. The former IBF/WBC welterweight champion Porter (31-3-1, 17 KOs) is finishing up his training and getting help from Gervonta (25-0,...
Terence Crawford stopped Shawn Porter in the 10th round by technical knockout Saturday night in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year.Crawford (38-0) retained his WBO welterweight title and extended his streak of KOs or TKOs to nine in front of a sold-out crowd of 11,568 at Mandalay Bay. Porter (31-4-1), who has risen to become a legitimate top-five welterweight, and was easily the best opponent of Crawford’s career, displayed relentless aggression in the early rounds. Crawford’s switch-hitting flex didn’t necessarily work when he turned to southpaw early in the fight, as Porter adjusted accordingly and connected often.After playing defence and smiling more than punching, Crawford finally showed signs of offence in the sixth round and came alive in the ninth and tenth rounds. Crawford knocked down Porter early in the 10th round with a left uppercut and then delivered an exclamation point with a devastating right hook to the temple. Porter’s trainer and father, Kenny, threw in the towel and called for referee Celestino Ruiz to stop the fight. Relive all the action below:
Get all the latest and best Crawford vs Porter odds and the stats that matter for the biggest betting markets ahead of their WBO Welterweight title bout in Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday night. Crawford vs Porter Odds: Fight Winner. All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Correct at time of...
Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter took different approaches at today’s final press conference, just as we would expect them to do in the ring this Saturday night on ESPN+ pay-per-view. Crawford, 34, has been known for getting a little testy on fight week ahead of actually climbing into the ring,...
Avila Perspective, Chap. 161: Elite Battles from East to West. Prizefighting jumped to another gear. On back-to-back nights the elite compete on a high level with Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter clashing in Las Vegas, and a day earlier middleweights Demetrius Andrade and Jason Quigley (pictured flanking promoter Eddie Hearn) battling in New Hampshire. Once again professional boxing has a lot to offer.
TERENCE CRAWFORD (37-0, 28 KOs) VS. SHAWN PORTER (31-3-1, 17 KOs) Odds: Crawford 5½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, middleweights; Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweights; Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights. Prediction: Crawford UD. Background: Finally. This is...
During this media interview with former titleholder turned analyst Timothy Bradey, Bradley breaks down how he sees Saturday’s fight between Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter and what he thinks Porter has to do in order to have a chance to win. Check out some excerpts from Bradley below. “I believe...
