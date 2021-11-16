I Give You Permission To Do Nothing

One partner stands over the bed and looks on at the other, who is laying (disinterested) with their hands behind their head.Image by Rawpixel via Envato. Guess what? You don’t need permission to leave a bad relationship. You don't have to stay in relationships that don’t make you happy. That’s right. There’s no law in this world that says we have to stay with people who hurt us and make us small. As a matter of fact, we have a right to walk away from anything that isn’t right — and that includes the partners we invest in romantically. Has your relationship become a chore? Is it putting your physical and mental health at risk? Maybe it’s time to consider the fact that you have all the permission you need to walk away and start over again.

11 DAYS AGO