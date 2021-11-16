I Give You Permission To Do Nothing

Ted Nugent has defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two people in August 2020 during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying he "did everything right." Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25, 2020, during unrest that followed the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters. He is facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
