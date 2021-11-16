ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parenting

I Give You Permission To Do Nothing

By Diana Moskovitz
defector.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt became clear to me just a few months into the pandemic that saying “How are you doing?” was no longer the ideal way to start a conversation. Admittedly, perhaps it never was. It’s the type of question you are supposed to ask at the risk of seeming rude, but it’s...

E.B. Johnson

You Don't Need Permission to Leave a Bad Relationship

One partner stands over the bed and looks on at the other, who is laying (disinterested) with their hands behind their head.Image by Rawpixel via Envato. Guess what? You don’t need permission to leave a bad relationship. You don't have to stay in relationships that don’t make you happy. That’s right. There’s no law in this world that says we have to stay with people who hurt us and make us small. As a matter of fact, we have a right to walk away from anything that isn’t right — and that includes the partners we invest in romantically. Has your relationship become a chore? Is it putting your physical and mental health at risk? Maybe it’s time to consider the fact that you have all the permission you need to walk away and start over again.
US Magazine

Khloe Kardashian Tells Haters to Leave Her Daughter True ‘Alone’: I’m Over ‘Unsolicited Commentary’

Censoring herself. Khloé Kardashian is careful not to post too much about her 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media because she wants to avoid the parenting police. “I’ve learned that you can’t just post anything because people will comment and say the craziest things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, told Cosmopolitan UK in her December 2021/January 2022 cover story, published on Friday, November 19. “I’m like, ‘What are you talking about?’”
thecut.com

Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of November 22

Tonight, the sun enters generous Sagittarius, and on Wednesday, communication planet Mercury joins it there. After the focused intensity of Scorpio season, Sagittarius season offers the chance to unclench your muscles, take beautifully idealistic risks, and give the people around you the benefit of the doubt again. Sagittarius knows the world is full of wonders. This season offers you some faith — and maybe even some concrete evidence — that things will be okay.
Ok Magazine

Journalist Suspended After Adele Allegedly Walks Out Of 'Unairable' Interview When Reporter Admits He’s Never Listened To Her New Album

Australian journalist Matt Doran was taken off the air for two weeks after a mix-up that reportedly left Adele offended and caused the superstar to walk out of an interview. The Morning Sunrise host flew all the way to London to chat with the "Hello" singer, but troubles came when he admitted he he wasn't quite as prepared for their talk as either of them had hoped.
verywellmind.com

I Still Love My Ex: What to Do If You Feel This Way

We've all been here multiple times before, and if you haven't, consider yourself lucky. Love is in fact a rollercoaster of emotions and instances that no one can either predict or control. Do you still love and have strong feelings for your ex-spouse or partner? Don't fret, after you've finished...
Pleated-Jeans.com

Twitter Account Shares Pics Of Hard Working Cats With Jobs (25 Pics)

Cats have a reputation for being grumpy or lazy. It’s time we change the narrative and talk about the hardworking cats of the world. The cat workers who are showing up to their jobs. This Twitter account shares pics of cats at work and it’s just the type of wholesome...
faithit

Dear Future Daughter-in-Law: “You Won’t Complete Him”

I am committed to raising my son to be independent and never to look to you to be his mother, because I will have stood in that role well. I vow to be fully present for him. To teach him what he needs to know about women and how special they are. I promise to raise him in such a way that he always remembers you are someone’s daughter and that you belonged to him after you belonged to God and your parents.
Must Read Alaska

Suzanne Downing: In Rittenhouse verdict, the real justice is now Kyle’s case against the media, politicians, celebrities, and the president himself

For those who followed the Kyle Rittenhouse trial closely, there is no doubt in their minds that the young man who shot rioters in Kenosha, Wisc. was not guilty of murder. Most of America, however, did not watch the proceedings, or not closely, at least. They got their information spoon-fed to them by the mainstream media. They expected a conviction.
editorials24.com

Critic blasts Facebook’s power after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Facebook exerts dangerous power over public discourse — and Exhibit A is the tech giant’s censorship of commentary on the Kyle Rittenhouse case, a media critic told The Post Saturday. Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges against him stemming from the shooting of three men during riots in Kenosha,...
The Independent

Reese Witherspoon backs gun control after Kyle Rittenhouse verdict: ‘In what world is this safe?’

Reese Witherspoon has blasted the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict while backing gun control laws in the US. On Friday (19 November), Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five charges in his homicide trial. The 18-year-old shot dead two men and seriously wounded a third during a night of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.The jury returned its verdict after four days of deliberation.In a Twitter post on Sunday (21 November), Witherspoon wrote: “No one should be able to purchase a semi-automatic weapon, cross state lines and kill two people, wound another, and go free.”“In what world is this...
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

TED NUGENT Says KYLE RITTENHOUSE Is A 'Great American' Who 'Did Everything Right'

Ted Nugent has defended Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who fatally shot two people in August 2020 during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, saying he "did everything right." Rittenhouse, 18, is on trial for reckless homicide in the slaying of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and intentional homicide in the death of Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25, 2020, during unrest that followed the shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a then-17-year-old former police youth cadet, said he went to Kenosha to protect property from rioters. He is facing life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him.
The Free Press - TFP

Facebook Employees Pushed Company To Exclude Criticism Of White People, Men From Hate Speech Rules: REPORT

Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
Lifehacker

What to Do If Somebody Gives You Unsolicited Advice at the Gym

Tell me if this story sounds familiar: You’re minding your own business in the gym, doing your usual workout, when a stranger walks up and tells you you’re doing it wrong. In some cases, the stranger is a random nobody; in other cases, they have the look of an accomplished athlete or they introduce themselves as a trainer. Should you listen to them?
