The 2021 ADCC East Coast Trials were the first trials on American soil for nearly two and a half years. The highly anticipated event was the biggest trials in history, with multiple division champions having to win seven matches for gold. Submission grappling is constantly evolving, as evidenced by the the constant influx of new athletes contending for the biggest titles in the sport every year. Although there were some familiar names competing in Atlantic City, there were also many new faces looking to earn their way to the 2022 ADCC World Championships and etch their names into the grappling history books. Below are the ADCC East Coast Trials division winners:

