Two Duke men’s basketball players were arrested on charges of driving while impaired early Sunday morning, according to court records. Michael Savarino, head coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson, and top NBA prospect Paolo Banchero were the two players involved. Savarino was pulled over for a stop sign violation in rural Orange County just after 1 a.m., Sgt. Chris Knox said. Savarino was driving Banchero’s white Jeep and admitted that he had consumed "several shots," according to court records.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO