If you’re a betting person, putting money on Notre Dame backups receiving a lot of playing time against Georgia Tech might be a safe move. All indications are that senior day at Notre Dame Stadium will go as well as it possibly could. The only question appears to be how much the Irish will win by. That’s how confident Irish fans should be after watching the first quarter and seeing their team take a 24-0 lead.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 23 HOURS AGO