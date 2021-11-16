Watch: Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga sends James Harden's layup away with emphatic block

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

During the Golden State Warriors’ last two games, rookie Jonathan Kuminga has quietly been gaining a larger role in Steve Kerr’s rotation.

Against the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, the No. 7 pick has averaged 7.7 points on 66.7% shooting from the field with three rebounds and a steal per contest. Kuminga has recorded 10 or more minutes in each game.

During the Warriors’ prime-time matchup against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Kuminga checked into the game at the end of the first quarter and didn’t wait long to make an impact.

With Brooklyn’s James Harden driving the lane, Kuminga rose up to meet him at the rim for an emphatic block. After Kuminga sent Harden away, the Warriors recovered the ball and pushed it down the court.

Via @NBA on Twitter:

The Warriors rookie finished the contest with seven points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field with six rebounds and a block in 19 minutes off the bench in Golden State’s 117-99 win in Brooklyn.

Kuminga and the Warriors will continue their road trip on Thursday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

