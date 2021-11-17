ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Report: NASA ​Likely to Miss Moon Landing Deadline

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA isn’t likely to land astronauts back on the surface of the...

foreigndesknews.com

SpaceRef

Decadal White Paper: Accelerating Martian and Lunar Science through SpaceX Starship Missions

SpaceX is developing the Starship vehicle for both human and robotic flights to the surface of the Moon and Mars. This two-stage vehicle offers unprecedented payload capacity and the promise of lowering the cost of surface access due to its full reusability. An individual Starship spacecraft is being designed to fly large crews to another planetary surface, many of whom could conduct long-term science investigations taking advantage of the support infrastructure SpaceX intends to build.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
#Moon Landing#Miss Moon#Human Spaceflight
Space.com

Next SpaceX NASA crew launch adds rookie astronaut Jessica Watkins

The roster for SpaceX's next NASA launch to the International Space Station is complete. NASA announced on Tuesday (Nov. 16) that it would add rookie astronaut Jessica Watkins to the mission, which is dubbed Crew-4. Watkins will join NASA colleagues Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. Crew-4 is currently targeting an April 2022 launch for a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
wfft.com

NASA bumps astronaut moon landing to 2025 at earliest

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA has delayed putting astronauts back on the moon until 2025 at the earliest, missing the deadline set by the Trump administration. The space agency had been aiming for 2024 for the first moon landing by astronauts in a half-century. SIGN UP FOR DAILY WEATHER...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa's next moon landing delayed until 2025 following lawsuit

Nasa has delayed its first mission to the moon in more than 50 years until 2025, the space agency's head Bill Nelson has confirmed. The news follows a legal battle over the human landing system used for the journey, with a US federal judge upholding Nasa's decision to give the contract to Elon Musk's SpaceX - a move contested by Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos. “Returning to the Moon as quickly and safely as possible is an agency priority. However, with the recent lawsuit and other factors, the first human landing ... is likely no earlier than 2025," Nelson said.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Axios

NASA delays moon landing to at least 2025

NASA officials announced Tuesday that they have delayed plans for an astronaut mission to land on the Moon to 2025 at the earliest. Why it matters: The Trump administration had previously moved up the deadline for a new landing from 2028 to 2024 but experts cast doubt on the idea that NASA could land humans back on the Moon in that timeframe, per Axios' Miriam Kramer.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
abc17news.com

NASA says moon landing goal pushed to 2025 due to Blue Origin litigation, other factors

The highly anticipated landing of the first woman and the first person of color on the moon will have to wait. Due to a delay caused by litigation with Blue Origin, as well as other factors — including the pandemic — the earliest return of NASA boots on the lunar surface through the Artemis program won’t take place in 2024 as expected, said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson on Tuesday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

NASA Delays First Moon Landing Since 1972 to 2025, Blames Space Origin Litigation

It’s official — the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is going to delay its plans to return astronauts to the surface of the moon. Thanks to litigation issues, NASA will now be targeting 2025 as the earliest possible date for a crewed landing on the moon’s surface. They say the delay stems from a lawsuit filed by Amazon and Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos earlier this year. They claim that NASA was supposed to award multiple contracts for the lunar lander. Instead, Elon Musk and SpaceX were the sole recipients of the $2.91 billion award.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

