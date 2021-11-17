ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer Asks FDA to Authorize Its Covid Antiviral Pill

By Foreign Desk Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer said Tuesday it has asked the FDA for emergency authorization of...

MarketWatch

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster gets FDA OK for all adults

Share of Moderna Inc. shot up 6.0% in premarket trading Friday, after the biotechnology company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has extended the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to all adults, aged 18 and older. The booster dose is for those who have completed COVID-19 vaccinations, with any authorized or approved vaccine, at least six months ago. "This emergency use authorization comes at a critical time as we enter the winter months and face increasing COVID-19 case counts and hospitalizations across the country," said Moderna Chief Executive Stéphane Bancel. Next, an advisory committee of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet to discuss a potential recommendation for rolling out COVID-19 boosters. Moderna's stock has tumbled 33.1% over the past three months through Thursday but has soared 140.7% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25.3% this year.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US authorizes Covid boosters for all adults, recommends for over-50s

The United States authorized the Pfizer and Moderna Covid vaccine boosters for all people aged 18 and older on Friday, as the world's hardest-hit country enters a new winter wave of the pandemic. The vast majority of those people becoming hospitalized or dying with Covid are unvaccinated, and the best way to control the winter wave would be to reach those people, rather than topping up the vaccinated, the critics said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Recall alert: Odor-Eaters recalls select sprays due to presence of carcinogen

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Odor-Eaters on Wednesday recalled select lots of two aerosol spray products after internal testing detected low levels of a known carcinogen. Per the voluntary recall notice, 41 lots of Odor-Eaters’ Spray Powder and Stink Stoppers Spray were found to contain benzene, which can result in cancers - including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow, as well as certain life-threatening blood disorders - if inhaled, consumed orally or absorbed through the skin.
OAK BROOK, IL
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Treatment Breakthrough: Lung Autopsies Reveal New Data

The news about the novel coronavirus and the health disasters that it can trigger continues. It’s been just revealed that the novel virus can prevent lung tissue repair and regeneration. Check out the available reports about this matter below. Lung autopsies of covid 19 patients reveal data about potential treatment.
SCIENCE
8 News Now

FDA, CDC gives green light for COVID-19 boosters for all adults

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have now given the green light for all adults to get COVID-19 booster shots, but are pharmacies and doctors’ offices ready for demand here in the Wiregrass? Late Friday, the U.S. opened COVID-19 booster shots to all […]
DOTHAN, AL
fox5ny.com

FDA panel member opposed to COVID booster for all explains why

NEW YORK - The Food and Drug Administration, which approved the use of boosters for COVID-19 by two drug manufacturers Friday, bypassed the recommendation of an advisory committee. The group was opposed to the booster for all adults in the United States. A member of that committee, Dr. Paul Offit,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

US approves drug to improve growth in children with dwarfism

The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved for the first time a drug to improve growth in children with the most common type of dwarfism.  The European Commission authorized the drug to treat still-growing children older than two years in late August this year.
HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Covaxin: A Better Alternative to mRNA Based Vaccines?

A long-awaited study has indicated that the Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, developed by an Indian biotech company and the country’s medical research agency, was 77.8% effective at preventing Covid-19 symptoms. In usage, the investigators found that an antibody response was induced two weeks after the second dose of Covaxin was given,...
SCIENCE
PLANetizen

CDC: Time to Rethink Herd Immunity

“If you really want true herd immunity, where you get a blanket of protection over the country ... you want about 75 to 85 percent of the country to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease scientist, in an interview with a Vox on Dec. 15, 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA

