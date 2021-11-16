ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything We Know About New Singing Competition ‘Queen of the Universe’

By Corey Cesare
Cover picture for the articleRuPaul is back at it again with another drag-filled series, Queen of the Universe. Differing from RuPaul’s Drag Race, this series gathers drag queens from around the world to take center stage in a live singing competition. This highly anticipated series executive produced by MaMa Ru begins streaming on Paramount +...

