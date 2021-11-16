AfricaRice : Request for proposal for flyers printing

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL #21-34: BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES FOR ROCKDALE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners is soliciting sealed proposals from firms or organizations to establish a contract for Behavioral Health Services for Rockdale County Sheriffs Office in Rockdale County. A MANDATORY Pre-Proposal Conference will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., local time via Zoom. The meeting details will be posted in the form of an Addendum. Any questions and/or misunderstandings that may arise from this RFP must be submitted in writing to Meagan Porch at meagan.porch@rockdalecountyga.gov or to the Department of Finance at the address below. Submit questions and/or requests for clarifications regarding this RFP no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 9, 2021. Written responses will be issued in an addendum. It is the proposers responsibility to check the Rockdale County website at www.rockdalecountyga.gov for any addenda that may be issued, prior to submitting a proposal for this RFP. Sealed proposals are due no later than 2:00 P.M., local time, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Department of Finance, 958 Milstead Avenue, Conyers, Georgia 30012. Any proposal received after said time and date will not be considered by OWNER. Rockdale County reserves the right to reject any or all bids. 958 Milstead Avenue Room 300 Conyers, Georgia 30012 www.rockdalecountyga.gov 902-52747 11/10 17 2021.

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO