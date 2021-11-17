Ohio Senate approves new congressional map

(CNN) — The actor Art LaFleur -- known for his roles in "The Sandlot" and "Field of Dreams" -- has died at the age of 78, his wife said in a statement. LaFleur passed away after a decade fighting atypical Parkinson's disease, his wife Shelley LaFleur said on Facebook on Thursday, highlighting some of the roles he played over the course of his career, including Babe Ruth in "The Sandlot," the Tooth Fairy in the second and third installments of "The Santa Clause" films, and Chick Gandil in "Field of Dreams."

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO