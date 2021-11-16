UPDATE: Teen shot in head getting off school bus in Abbeville, undergoes hours of surgery, arrest made

UPDATE, 11/17/21, 9:04 a.m.: Abbeville Police Lt. Jonathon Touchet reports that police have arrested a juvenile for the shooting. Because of the person’s age, no further information is being released at this time.

UPDATE: 10:13 p.m. : A teen wounded in shooting Tuesday afternoon in Abbeville spent hours in surgery.

“Shortly after school let out this afternoon, we got a report of shooting. A young male was injured and we’re looking for another young man that we believe is the shooter,” said Police Chief Bill Spearman.

He said the incident occurred on Schlesinger Street at Maude Avenue.

We have video as police clean blood off the street where the teen was shot in the back of his head according to nearby witnesses.

The teen’s family said he spent hours in surgery.

They added he is a good kid who now needs your prayers.

One resident said a lot of shootings have been happening lately on Schlessinger Street.

We have been told that neighborhood residents are afraid of speaking because of fear of retaliation.

However, the community together wants to see an end to gun violence.

“If they know anything, they possibly know this young man and where he’s at please call us and tell us. We’ll keep you anonymous but we want to find this suspect and get him off the streets,” said Chief Spearman.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 337-740-8477.

——————

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Just after 2:30 p.m. one person was hospitalized after being shot Tuesday in Abbeville.

Police Spokesperson Lt. Johnathan Touchet said it happened near Schlesinger and Maude Streets.

The victim, according to Touchet, has been transported to a local hospital where their condition is unknown at this time.

KLFY has learned the victim is a male juvenile who was getting off a school bus and who may have been targeted.

Touchet did not confirm that information and said that due to the victim’s age, his identity was being withheld.

There remains a heavy police presence in the area of the shooting that include officers with the Abbeville Police Department, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and the SWAT investigation team.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 337- 893-2511.

