2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV First Look: The Affordable EV SUV Comes Into Focus

The vital stats of Fisker Ocean were announced by its eponymous founder, Henrik Fisker, at the LA Auto Show this morning, and if it lives up to his lofty claims it could prove a hugely attractive option for those motorists who want an EV, but don’t want to spend $50,000 on one. The cheapest of the three trim options will start at $37,999. With incentives that could be reduced to a little over $30,000. That’s great news for consumers, but less so for the king of the EV market: Tesla.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO