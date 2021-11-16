2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV First Look: The Affordable EV SUV Comes Into Focus

Chinese EV manufacturer Xpeng Motors has just revealed a new flagship SUV to go with an ultrahigh-power charger to support it. Unveiled at China's Auto Guangzhou expo, this sleek G9 crossover lays bare the company's international expansion plans -- it's the automaker's first vehicle to be designed from the ground up with global regulatory compliance in mind. Established in 2014, Xpeng has been growing rapidly, selling over 10,000 vehicles per month in its home country, and the company has been making noises about seeking US sales. Xpeng already trades on the New York Stock Exchange and maintains stateside bases of operation in Silicon Valley's Mountain View, California (around the corner from Alphabet's Waymo), along with offices in San Diego.
