2023 Nissan Ariya Electric SUV First Look: The Affordable EV SUV Comes Into Focus

MotorTrend Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat you're looking at isn't a concept car—it's the production version of the Nissan Ariya electric SUV first shown in the before times, way back at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, and it's coming to the U.S. and Canada late in 2022. With up to 300 miles of range, a flat-floor...

www.motortrend.com

