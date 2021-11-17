Originally Posted On: https://sarahscoop.com/what-no-one-tells-you-about-running-a-blog/. From the outside looking in, running a blog seems like a piece of cake. Loads of people want to get started blogging, mainly because they think it looks easy. All you have to do is set up a website and write about something that appeals to you,...
If you're reading this, it's highly likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. So, how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting ahold of your info? Short answer: It can't. Unfortunately, you can never completely remove yourself from the internet, but there are ways to minimize your digital footprint, which would lower the chances of your personal data getting out there. Here are some ways to do that. We'll update these tips periodically.
Privacy concerns on social media have long been a hot-button issue. Users want the ability to control who sees their content, and to a large degree, Facebook has made that possible with numerous settings, like turning off the friends tracking feature, deleting photos, and blocking people on Messenger. Other things, like figuring out who blocked you on Facebook, don’t have specific settings but can be accomplished with easy workarounds. If you find yourself wondering, “Who viewed my Facebook profile?” you’re certainly not alone. After all, it would be handy to know if a potential employer is checking out your page or whether your ex is keeping tabs on your social life. So, is it possible? Read on to find out.
A woman has warned Facebook users to clear their Facebook history in a viral TikTok video. The clip explains how to view your “Off-Facebook Activity”, which shows which apps Facebook has been tracking you to. TikToker user @skillsoverpolitic said: “Facebook is tracking every app that you visit.”. “If you do...
"If it's on the internet, it must be true". The phrase we all joke about, but still some people actually believe it. With that being said, I find it hilarious when people take advantage of that little jewel of information. With technology that can "deep fake" a celebrity's face on your face, and ways to manipulate video at home with technology that is used in the movie industry. All of these tools at a consumer's fingertips make for the idea that you just can't trust anything you see on the internet.
While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
If you haven't been using the Off-Facebook Activity privacy feature, now's the time to start. The tool, introduced by Facebook in 2019, lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the privacy...
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.
The secret wish to spy on someone's cell phone can arise in every person. Thanks to the rise of technology, it is quite possible to apply a specific mobile spying application without being exposed. Among the best spying programs that have proven to work efficiently are: uMobix. With the growing...
Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
People's opinions about Facebook are a mixed bag. For some, the social media site is an essential tool for keeping in touch with friends and family around the globe, interacting with common-interest groups and getting news. But others see Facebook in terms of privacy violations, political brawling, damaging misinformation and other content that could be harmful to teens. Now known as Meta, Facebook has a new name but the same old problems. Whatever your reasons for wanting to cancel your account, we'll tell you below what steps to follow.
Earlier today (11th November 2021), YouTube announced a major upcoming change that will be arriving on its platform. The company will be making the “dislike” count on all of the videos private on its website and app. This decision is big deal considering this simple feature has been in the...
Facebook, recently rebranded as Meta, is eliminating the ability to do detailed targeted advertising that keys on sensitive topics like sexual orientation and political beliefs. The change will go into place on January 19 across the company’s different platforms. The company also announced that users will be able to choose...
(CNN Business) — Facebook is no stranger to the limelight. While the company has repeatedly come under fire over the past few years for its role in disseminating misinformation, especially related to the 2016 election, the last two months have been especially turbulent as a whistleblower and top officials have been called to testify in front of Congress following the release of leaked internal research and documents.
Last year, researchers at Facebook showed executives an example of the kind of hate speech circulating on the social network: an actual post featuring an image of four female Democratic lawmakers, known collectively as “The Squad.”. The poster, whose name was scrubbed out for privacy, referred to the women, two...
You probably get more emails per day than ever before—nuggets of important information buried among an ever-increasing pile of junk. There are newsletters you don’t remember signing up for and store promotions you definitely didn’t sign up for mixed in with calendar invitations and a pressing question from a client. The result is an inbox that is perpetually distracting, to say the least.
