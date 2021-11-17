ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa gains separation from NC Central with big 2nd half

By Bennett Blake
 4 days ago
(Iowa City) Iowa clamped down defensively after halftime and defeated North Carolina Central 86-69 on Tuesday. The Hawkeyes move to 3-0 with the home win.

Keegan Murray’s breakout season continued with 27 points and 21 rebounds. Murray also blocked four shots and hit 9/10 free throws. Iowa won the game despite shooting 37.7% from the field and just 5/23 from 3-point range. Patrick McCaffery scored 15. Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis were each in double figures off the bench with 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Next on the schedule for Iowa is a home contest vs winless Alabama State on Thursday.

College Sports
